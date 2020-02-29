In the last few days, the National Capital was rocked with a brutal anti-Hindu pogrom, engineered by Muslim anti-CAA protesters. The city saw widespread violence, with Hindus and their properties-shops and homes specifically targeted by the rampaging Muslim mob. A concerted attempt was being made by an unruly Muslim mob sheltered at the house of AAP corporator Tahir Hussain, to attack Hindus in the region and desecrate a renowned Shiva temple.

To this end, the rioters hurled petrol bombs and stones at the temple building, rendering the adjacent building to temple ramshackle and shaky.

Now, another horrific tale of the Muslim brutality inflicted upon the Hindus from Tahir Hussain’s bungalow has come to the fore. Muslims who lived for years intertwined with Hindu families in Moonga Nagar suddenly started baying for their blood. In one such incident, Muslim residents of the region did not even spare the wedding house whose Hindu women used to address neighbourhood Muslim men as “Bhaijaan” and greet them with a “salam”.

Preparations for the girl’s wedding were underway. There was a gathering of relatives. A feast was being arranged to welcome the guests. The house was on the second floor of the building adjacent to Tahir Hussain’s bungalow. According to the eyewitnesses, Muslim mob from the terrace of Hussain’s bungalow wantonly attacked the wedding house.

As per eyewitnesses, Pradeep and his companions, “A raft of Muslims stood on the bridge above the drain in Chand Bagh to register their protest against the CAA. As soon as a media house’s Innova car approached the bridge to cover the protests, the angry mob started pelting stones at it. The frenzied mob then moved towards Karaval Nagar. The parking shutter was fully open. There were loud noises from the main road outside. When we saw stone-pelting had started and the shops were being attacked, we instantly dropped the shutter of the parking. However, even after the shutters were dropped, the angry mob pried open the shutter with the help of rods and stones.”

The rioters emerging from the house of Tahir Hussain, who entered the parking lot first beat up Pradeep and his companions. Pradeep was severely injured in the attack. The rioters then set the parking lot on fire. Watching the parking lot burn, Pradeep and his companions ran up the stairs towards the roof. However, the building was under attack from the roof as well. Rioters from Tahir’s bungalow were casting stones and petrol bombs at the building. Caught between two stools, Pradeep and his partner decided to jump off to the second floor to save their lives.

On the second floor, preparations were going on for the wedding of a Hindu girl. Sweets were being prepared on the occasion of marriage. However, at the same time, angry mob of Muslim rioters from the house of Tahir Hussain started hurling bricks, stones and tiles, at the people on the second floor. Soon after they realised that they are under attack from Muslim rioters from both above as well as below, all the people scampered towards the far end of the house and started jumping off the wall to save themselves from the Muslim onslaught.

The rioters didn’t stop there. They then tried to blow up the floor by setting fire to a cylinder kept there. Fortunately, they could not succeed so they hurled petrol bombs on the floor before fleeing away.

The conflagration was so intense that all the cars parked in the parking lot were burnt to ashes and all the wedding paraphernalia were destroyed. All the preparations of the wedding had gone down the drain. The fire was so fierce and comprehensive that the entire plaster of the building came crumbling down on the ground.