On Thursday, Commissioner of Delhi SN Srivastava visited Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gokul Puri, Anuj Sharma who was attacked by the Muslim mobs during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi on February 24.

ACP Anuj Kumar was injured during the violent clashes while rescuing Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma.

@CPDelhi visited residence of Sh. Anuj Sharma, ACP Gokul Puri, the officer who was injured facing rioters & yet,heroically rescued his senior, Sh. Amit Sharma, DCP Shahdara,who was grievously injured trying to control the senseless violence. Delhi Police is proud of such officers pic.twitter.com/r4wrdWOUD3 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 5, 2020

DCP Amit Sharma was badly injured by the rioters and constable Ratan Lal was killed by the rioters as he tried to save IPS Sharma. Although initial reports had said that Ratan Lal died due to injuries from stone-pelting, the autopsy report had confirmed that he had died of a bullet injury.

As ACP Gokulpuri Anuj Sharma met Commissioner SN Srivastava, he narrated the incident and explained how he had rescued his colleagues including Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma on February 24 when they were attacked by violent Muslim mobs in North-East Delhi during the anti-Hindu riots.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said the DCP fell unconscious after sustaining serious injuries and was rushed towards Yamuna Vihar side by them.

“On February 24, Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma got injured and fell unconscious beside the divider of Wazirabad Road in Chand Bagh where people had turned violent. Two other police personnel and I got him up and took him to the Yamuna Vihar side,” he said.

This was done while stones were being pelted at us by the violent mob, he added.

Reportedly, the injured ACP revealed horrific turn of events when his team was confronted with a heavily outnumbered violent Muslim mob.

ACP Sharma said that their team were trying to hold talks with the mob peacefully and asked them to stay confined to service road instead of the main road. But there was a rumour that some women and children got injured in police firing which acted as a catalyst and crowd got berserk. We were at a disadvantageous position, said the injured ACP who is now recovering.

“We had two companies accompanied by some local staff so we were approximately 250 personnel whereas the crowd was close to 25,000 to 30,000. We were steadily trying to persuade the ladies and the crowd but somebody started stone pelting and the situation got spiralled. As the distance between us and the mob was very less, tear gas was also not effective and the divider behind us was acted as a wall which created mayhem like situation,” he added while recalling the horrific turn of event.

A video of Delhi riots, presumably of February 24, has surfaced on social media where violent rioters at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi are seen pelting stones at police personnel as they try and rescue injured DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma. This is the same attack which reportedly claimed the life of constable Ratan Lal.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital has witnessed unprecedented violence. The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets of Delhi. The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of around 47 persons and more than 220 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.

The injured include around 70 persons from the security forces. 48 FIRs had been filed and 514 suspects had also been rounded up by the police. The cops have set up 2 SITs for investigating serious cases of offence that took place during the riots.