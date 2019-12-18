On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated at an Aaj Tak event that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and a decision regarding its official inclusion as a part of Union of India will be taken at a right time in future.

Responding to a question on the integration of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah said the integration of the PoK will indeed happen and stated that the government cannot announce its policies on such sensitive issues in a public forum while reiterating that the government will decide on the issue at a suitable time in the future.

“Nothing can be achieved by announcing such issues in the open. When the appropriate time comes, the government will decide on it. You will know when our government takes over PoK and officially integrates it as our territory,” said Amit Shah.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Home Minister Amit Shah further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also believes that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and it should be united with the rest of the country.

Read: PoK is part of India and one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

In August this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that Kashmir is an integral part of the country and when he talked about Jammu and Kashmir, he means Jammu and Kashmir in its entirety, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are also included in it.

Even during the debate over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Home Minister had asserted that India shares a 106km border with Afghanistan. When opposition leaders objected to it, the HM had stated that if they do not consider PoK as a part of India, it is their problem.

Responding to Dayanidhi Maran over his allegation that India is only concerned about the land of PoK and not its people, Amit Shah had again stated that till this date, 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly are left vacant for the people of PoK.