Despite the Jihadi ideologies of Barkha Dutt’s ‘sheroes’ from Jamia already being exposed by OpIndia and social media users, the controversial journalist continues to refuse to accept their reality. The female students of Jamia Milia Islamia university, Ladeeda Farzana and Aysha Renna, had become ‘sheroes’ of Barkha Dutt after a video had gone viral showing them protecting a male student from police lathi charge. The incident had happened during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest that had turned violent, prompting police to use force to control the situation.

After Barkha Dutt made the students heroes, whom she calls ‘sheroes’, and interviewed them, social media users were quick to find that these students harboured jihadi ideologies. Ladeeda Farzana, who uses the name Ladeeda Shakhaloon for her social media accounts, had openly given call for jihad. She had said that people should “learn about our ‘Jihad’”. She had also glorified the early Muslims who had scored victories against ‘Kaafirs’. Aysha Renna has been sharing jihadi and anti-India posts of Ladeeda.

The social media posts of Ladeeda are so radical that even committed ‘secularists’ are finding it hard to believe that she actually posted those ideas. She has now deleted her Facebook account, where she had posted the radical Islamic messages. But when media house India Today talked to her, she defended the views presented on those posts. She also refused to explain her opposition to secularism.

The women of #Jamia who became the face of #CAA protests. I share the story because of the hours RW media spent on forensically studying online histories of 22 year olds. We can disagree with their every word, it won’t change that they stood up to force https://t.co/jzMQnwSVPI — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 20, 2019

But despite the fact that these women have radical Islamic ideologies which they themselves do not refuse, Barkha Dutt continues in her mission to elevate them as some sort of heroes. Yes, they did try to protect one of their friends from police lathi charge, but that does not change the fact that they are deeply indoctrinated Islamic fundamentalism.

Barkha Dutt tries to emphasis on the fact the women are very young, just 22-year olds. But she ignores that Jihadi terrorists who blow themselves to kill Indian security forces are also from similar age group. It is easy to radicalised young minds, that’s why so many Islamic terrorists are so young. Pulwama terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar was also 22 years old, Burhan Wani was 22, Ajmal Kasab was just 21 when he opened fired on hundreds of innocents in Mumbai. Therefore, being of young age does not matter if someone believes in radical Islamic fundamentalism.

The controversial journalist has a history of defending terrorists. She had tried to garner sympathy for Burhan Wani by introducing him as the son of a poor school headmaster. These girls have not gone to the extent of taking up arms against India, but they have expressed support for such acts, and they can’t be made heroes or sheroes just because they are young and took police beating.