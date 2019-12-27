A group of seven Muslim men abducted and assaulted a 35-year-old doctor of a private hospital after one of their family members died after delivering a baby on Wednesday night in Ahmedabad.

Reportedly, the incident was reported from Navkar Hospital near Shreyas overbridge in Ahmedabad, where the doctor, identified as Dr Kalpesh Nakum, an anesthesiologist was attending to the female patient Ruksar Pathan.

According to the complaint filed by Nakum, a group of five to seven men first assaulted him and then took him to a deserted place near Danilimda where they forced him to “confess” his negligence during the operation. The FIR said Ruksar Pathan passed away after delivering a baby at the hospital.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In his complaint, Nakum said, “As part of my practice, I injected anaesthesia to the spinal cord of the patient after which the main surgeon started the operation. The woman gave birth to a baby girl but after the operation, she started bleeding excessively. A 108 ambulance was called and she was taken to VS hospital. I decided to stay back at Navkari Hospital to do some paperwork. Around 9 pm, I noticed a commotion at the hospital reception desk and saw three unknown men creating a ruckus there”.

Read: Doctors are life-savers, professionals, not magicians and certainly not slaves

He added that when the men saw him they assaulted and dragged him to a car parked outside the hospital entrance gate. They also ransacked his office, broke furniture and telephone, took his phone and switched it off. Reportedly, the men then took him to a deserted spot near Jamalpur bridge and informed him that they are relatives of the woman who died after the surgery.

They then forced him to confess at knifepoint that it was his negligence that caused her death, the doctor said. He added that the accused shot three videos of him confessing and later dropped him at Narol.

Dr Nakum suffered injuries in his left eye and chest region after the assault, and is currently being treated at Chintan Hospital in Jivraj Park. Currently, he can see only with his right eye as the retina of his left is badly damaged and will take time to heal.

The police have filed a case of assault and kidnapping against unknown persons under IPC sections 323 and 365 respectively, based on the doctor’s statement.

“We have not arrested anyone in this matter yet. The doctor has said that seven persons claiming to be relatives of the deceased woman were part of it. They are yet to be identified,” said a police officer at Ellis Bridge station.

In June, a similar attack on a doctor by a Muslim mob in Kolkata had ignited a huge uproar across the country. Several thousand doctors across the country had hit the streets not only to protest against the vandalism of Muslim mobs but also against Mamata Banerjee led state government for not failing to take action against the Muslim mobs.

The strikes had erupted after a violent mob had attacked doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital following the death of an old patient who was already in critical condition. The hospital had turned into a battleground after family members assaulted junior doctors at the institution causing critical head injuries to two junior doctors.