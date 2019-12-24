Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Union Cabinet approves updating the National Population Register, usual suspects start spreading hysteria regarding the UPA initiative

The process first began during the UPA regime in 2010 during the collection of data for the 2011 census.

OpIndia Staff
Union Cabinet approves NPR (National Population Register)
Cabinet meeting/ Representative image
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the updating of the National Population Register. The process will commence from April next year. It is a list of usual residents of the country. As part of the exercise, demographic details of the residents will be collected with the purpose of creating a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident of the country.

The announcement was first made on the 31st of July through a notification that the central government has decided to prepare and update the NPR. It was then declared that the process will be completed between the 1st April to 30th September 2020. Today, the proposal has been approved by the Cabinet. The process will not be conducted in Assam as the state had recently undergone the NRC.

Home Ministry Gazette notification. Source: @Vijaita/Twitter

During the process, details such as the individual’s name, relationship to head of household, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Spouse’s name (if married), Sex, Date of Birth, Marital status, Place of birth, Nationality (as declared), Present address of usual residence, Duration of stay at present address, Permanent residential address, Occupation/Activity and Educational qualification will be collected.

Details to be included in NPR. Source: @Vijaita/Twitter

The process first began during the UPA regime in 2010 during the collection of data for the 2011 census. Then President Pratibha Patil was the first citizen to be enrolled in the population register. She had even urged every citizen to register with the NPR, a flagship initiative of the UPA government. The NPR was again updated in 2015. However, now, the usual suspects are spreading hysteria regarding the whole process.

It is pertinent to remember here that soon after Narendra Modi’s speech at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the usual suspects had started claiming that the government had started backtracking on the NRC and that the Prime Minister had contradicted Home Minister Amit Shah. However, that was also far from truth.

Read: Narendra Modi did not contradict Amit Shah on NRC, liberals are lying because they are desperate to exit the violent protests

Now, as soon as the Cabinet approves the updating of the NPR, they are back to spreading their usual hysteria despite the fact that the process has been conducted twice before and it is a flagship scheme of the UPA government. It remains to be seen whether they will forego Christmas and New Year celebrations to spend the festive occasions protesting on the streets.

