The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the updating of the National Population Register. The process will commence from April next year. It is a list of usual residents of the country. As part of the exercise, demographic details of the residents will be collected with the purpose of creating a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident of the country.

JUST IN: Cabinet approves National Population Register (NPR) update. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 24, 2019

The announcement was first made on the 31st of July through a notification that the central government has decided to prepare and update the NPR. It was then declared that the process will be completed between the 1st April to 30th September 2020. Today, the proposal has been approved by the Cabinet. The process will not be conducted in Assam as the state had recently undergone the NRC.

During the process, details such as the individual’s name, relationship to head of household, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Spouse’s name (if married), Sex, Date of Birth, Marital status, Place of birth, Nationality (as declared), Present address of usual residence, Duration of stay at present address, Permanent residential address, Occupation/Activity and Educational qualification will be collected.

The process first began during the UPA regime in 2010 during the collection of data for the 2011 census. Then President Pratibha Patil was the first citizen to be enrolled in the population register. She had even urged every citizen to register with the NPR, a flagship initiative of the UPA government. The NPR was again updated in 2015. However, now, the usual suspects are spreading hysteria regarding the whole process.

There’s a difference this time. This time NPR is asking for parents place of birth. That’s because it’s linked to NRC this time. NPR must be stopped in its tracks because it’s part of a fascist exercise this time https://t.co/2StzSjiqnS https://t.co/MtTLBU8Exc — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) December 24, 2019

Yes, because you need to produce documents in the next stage of the NRC process, once people with “doubtful citizenship” are identified using the NPR. And the 2010 NPR was critically different from this one. This one asks questions means for an NRC. https://t.co/FmZ9svgPwr — Shoaib Daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) December 24, 2019

Anybody who is claiming NPR is just a enumeration exercise is spreading misinformation.

Any enumeration / census data collection should be without the biometric details of the individuals. Reject NPR to reject NRC. Read the details here: https://t.co/0JZrAJsr4q pic.twitter.com/BKKLiOh7uI — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) December 24, 2019

NPR is first step towards NRC NPR has got nothing to do with Census NPR will be a database of all people & arbitrarily mark those it considers as ‘doubtful’ citizens NPR + Aadhar will then be used to create NRC Modia & BJP will say NPR & NRC not related. DO NOT BELIEVE THEM. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 24, 2019

It is pertinent to remember here that soon after Narendra Modi’s speech at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the usual suspects had started claiming that the government had started backtracking on the NRC and that the Prime Minister had contradicted Home Minister Amit Shah. However, that was also far from truth.

Now, as soon as the Cabinet approves the updating of the NPR, they are back to spreading their usual hysteria despite the fact that the process has been conducted twice before and it is a flagship scheme of the UPA government. It remains to be seen whether they will forego Christmas and New Year celebrations to spend the festive occasions protesting on the streets.