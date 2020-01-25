Team being sent to arrest him: SSP Aligarh says case lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and The Wire columnist

The SSP of Aligarh Police has confirmed that a case has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests and The Wire columnist, for the seditious statements he made.

SSP of Aligarh said, “He made anti-national statements at AMU students protest on Jan 16. Based on the video of his speech, case registered. Team is being sent to arrest him”

The anti-CAA protests, especially at the Shaheen Bagh, which had turned rampantly communal, is now caught pushing dangerous secessionist agenda which aims for a second partition. A series of videos had gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest and a The Wire columnist was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.

In the video, Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind Of Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ and The Wire columnist, while speaking to Muslim mobs, says, “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India”.

He adds, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months. Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India.”

Imam in the video, Imam further says that the non-Muslim population of the country should now stand with the demands of the Muslims. Inciting Muslims by spreading fake news, Imam says that Muslims are being discriminated through the Citizenship Amendment Act and are being put into a detention camp.

Shockingly, Imam continues his fear-mongering by claiming that Muslims are being killed in Bengal. “We need block Assam including the movement of Armed Forces and the supplies. Chicken Neck belongs to Muslims,” he claims.

In an exclusive OpIndia expose, we had reported how the protests at Shaheen Bagh in the name of saving the constitution are being organised by people who had planned to burn the Constitution.

On December 31, OpIndia had published screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation where Sharjeel Imam had said that he would prefer to burn the constitution, as burning the 1500 page Ayodhya judgement would be difficult. He had said this while planning protests after the historic Ram Mandir verdict was given by the Supreme Court.

Sharjeel Imam is a PhD scholar from JNU who was earlier caught discussing regarding burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Moreover, a video was posted by Facebook group ‘Muslim Students of JNU’ on 14 December 2019 – a day ahead of the Shaheen Bagh protests telling the crowds to block the roads of Delhi. He was seen instigating Muslims saying ‘Don’t Muslims even have that much in them to shut down cities of north India?’