Sunday, January 19, 2020
Diary of a Delhi Liberal: We celebrate the day we got freedom from Kashmiri Hindus, but Shaheen Bagh has become a bit of an albatross

The masses turn against us and then we organize an all religion program or something but then again an Anti-Hindu poster surfaces.

Liberals of Delhi
Diary of a Delhi Liberal: We celebrate the day we got freedom from Kashmiri Hindus, but Shaheen Bagh has become a bit of an albatross
Dear Diary,

In a little bit of hurry today as we have to get ready for “Jashn-E-Azaadi”, the day when Kashmir attained freedom from Kashmiri Hindus. It has been 30 years since we attained freedom there and it is the perfect day to launch our freedom struggle for Delhi.

It won’t be an easy task to free India diary, there are so many communal people in this country who are against our Azaadi struggle. Communal Tanhaji has become a runaway hit while our comrade Deepika’s Chhapaak turned out to be a major flop, despite the free distribution of tickets to millions of our supporters at Shaheen Bagh, the film refused to take off.

Talking of Shaheen Bagh, it has become a bit of an albatross around our neck, diary. How to get out of it without it looking like a defeat? We try to make it look like an inclusive protest by signing those songs that Sanghis call National Anthem and National Song etc but then some over-enthusiastic comrade starts attacking Hinduism and it ends up looking like a communal protest.

The masses turn against us and then we organize an all religion program or something but then again an Anti-Hindu poster surfaces. We need the enthusiasm of these fanatics but can they keep control of themselves for a few days, we are trying to build a narrative here. It is not easy to tell Hindus that the Swastika in our posters is not the Swastika in your temples, ours is drawn using a marker.

The traffic jams due to Shaheen Bagh have also started to hurt us. The fascism enablers living in Delhi value their time and money above our freedom struggle, insensitive Sanghis. They don’t know that this is what used to happen in Nazi Germany, people complaining about traffic jams, that is how the whole genocide of Jews started. These ignorant people with no knowledge of history refuse to accept this and continue to repose faith in fascist democracy.

This is all starting to sound a bit gloomy, diary, so some positive news. This week, we got a new ally in our fight for the poor and downtrodden, Jeff Bezos. The benevolent billionaire is our new champion in the fight against fascism after BJP Government said that Amazon India will have to follow Indian laws.

We hope that he notices our support and becomes a new source of funds for our NGOs. Once he starts donating money to our NGOs, we can finally help so many poor people. Our cousin was asking for a new villa in Tuscany, we were looking for a new apartment in Manhattan, our aunt wanted a new country house outside London, all can be arranged if this fish falls in our net.

Anyway, off to make preparations for the KP exodus celebrations diary, see you in a week with hopefully more positive news.

