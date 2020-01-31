5 members belonging to the Islamic fundamentalist organisation of Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in Kanpur on charges of instigating violence during the anti-CAA riots.

#Breaking | 5 PFI members have been arrested in Kanpur who were plotting to disrupt CM @myogiadityanath‘s visit. TIMES NOW’s Amir with details. pic.twitter.com/rP3xvZQacA — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 31, 2020

According to the Kanpur police, the arrested 5 PFI members were named in the previous FIR filed after December 20 violence. They had reportedly planned to disrupt chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Kanpur today by protesting against the CAA. The police have asserted that all 5 arrested were absconding since the December 20 violence and were charged under various sections of the IPC for instigating violence, rioting and attempt to murder.

A few days back, in a stunning revelation, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that the Islamic radicals of Popular Front of India (PFI) are behind the funding of the violent anti-CAA protests across several parts of the country that ensued following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the houses of the parliament in December 2019.

The explosive investigation reports claim that the PFI spent about 120 crores in a month to orchestrate the violent riots in the country, naming eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and Dushyant Dave also as the beneficiaries of PFI’s funding.

The Uttar Pradesh police too, in its preliminary investigation, claimed the involvement of PFI, SDPI and Samajwadi Party workers in provoking riots across the state of Uttar Pradesh following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019 that grants citizenship for the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier. three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for orchestrating violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms. Singh said that the violence in AMU on December 15 was largely instigated by WhatsApp messages and Twitter posts stating that some Jamia Millia Islamia students were killed in police firing on December 15 in Delhi.