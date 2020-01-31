Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports 5 PFI members, absconding since December anti-CAA riots arrested in Kanpur, were planning to disrupt CM Yogi Adityanath's visit
CrimeNews Reports

5 PFI members, absconding since December anti-CAA riots arrested in Kanpur, were planning to disrupt CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit

According to the Kanpur police, the arrested 5 PFI members were named in the previous FIR filed after December 20 violence.

OpIndia Staff
5 PFI members arrested in connection with the violence that erupted on December 20 during the anti-CAA protest rally
5 PFI members arrested in Kanpur(Source: ANI)
Engagements228

5 members belonging to the Islamic fundamentalist organisation of Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in Kanpur on charges of instigating violence during the anti-CAA riots.

According to the Kanpur police, the arrested 5 PFI members were named in the previous FIR filed after December 20 violence. They had reportedly planned to disrupt chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Kanpur today by protesting against the CAA. The police have asserted that all 5 arrested were absconding since the December 20 violence and were charged under various sections of the IPC for instigating violence, rioting and attempt to murder.

Read: Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

- Ad - - article resumes -

A few days back, in a stunning revelation, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that the Islamic radicals of Popular Front of India (PFI) are behind the funding of the violent anti-CAA protests across several parts of the country that ensued following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both the houses of the parliament in December 2019.

The explosive investigation reports claim that the PFI spent about 120 crores in a month to orchestrate the violent riots in the country, naming eminent lawyers Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and Dushyant Dave also as the beneficiaries of PFI’s funding.

Read: Anti-CAA protests: After the PFI links were revealed, SIT says more than 15 Bangladeshis were involved in Delhi riots

The Uttar Pradesh police too, in its preliminary investigation, claimed the involvement of PFI, SDPI and Samajwadi Party workers in provoking riots across the state of Uttar Pradesh following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019 that grants citizenship for the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier. three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for orchestrating violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms. Singh said that the violence in AMU on December 15 was largely instigated by WhatsApp messages and Twitter posts stating that some Jamia Millia Islamia students were killed in police firing on December 15 in Delhi.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:anti caa protests, anti caa riots, anti caa violence, pfi anti caa protests, pfi kapil sibal, pfi crimes

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Days before George Soros launched attack against India, his NGO Open Society Foundations filed plea in Delhi HC against Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,598FansLike
227,370FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com