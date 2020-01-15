Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Home Media Present intelligent and logical arguments before public: PM Modi reminds media of its duty to present credible news
MediaNews ReportsPolitics

Present intelligent and logical arguments before public: PM Modi reminds media of its duty to present credible news

Appreciating media's role in spreading awareness about cleanliness and single use plastic, PM Modi said that he hoped the media would continue to support such nation-building initiatives. 

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi at UNGA session (image @aljazeera on Twitter)
Engagements432

Prime Minister Modi while addressing an event held by Tamil magazine reminded media of its duty of presenting credible news to public. Delivering a televised address from Delhi on Tamil political and satirical journal Tughlaq’s golden jubilee celebrations in Chennai, PM Modi said that facts give moral strength to news and asked media houses to present intelligent and logical arguments before the public.

Making a veiled attack at Congress, PM Modi said after coming to Delhi did he get to know that those who ruled the country for so many years liked to keep things in pendulum mode perpetuating uncertainty. “Cause the problem, further it and then pretend to solve it. But things have changed now. Our government has taken up mission of solving problems that have persisted for decades,” PM Modi said.

Read: Did ABP News ‘censor’ a clip from PM Modi’s interview where he slammed them and mentioned OpIndia’s expose on Rahul’s deals?

- Ad - - article resumes -

Stressing upon the development, PM Modi said that some people with vested interest are not able to digest it. “They are trying their best to mislead, confuse and create unrest,” he said.

Appreciating media’s role in spreading awareness about cleanliness and single use plastic, PM Modi said that he hoped the media would continue to support such nation-building initiatives.

Cautioning against those with vested interest trying to mislead public and cause unrest, PM Modi said that in such times it is the duty of the media to give credible news to public. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who was also present at the event, said that ethical journalism should be practiced by all media houses.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:narendra modi tughlaq, tughlaq golden jubilee, thuglaq tamil magazine, thuglaq narendra modi

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

TikTok user Yuvraj Singh wins hearts, compliments from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan after his dancing clips go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal narrates a story of how a proofreader in Times of India changed India’s political landscape

OpIndia Staff -
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans

Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra Bikaner

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

OpIndia Staff -
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

OpIndia Staff -

Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,797FansLike
220,077FollowersFollow
155,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com