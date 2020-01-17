It is no secret that certain Indian journalists have often worked to further Pakistan’s cause. It is also no secret that these journalists are often hailed by Pakistan for working inadvertently against the cause of India. Following the same pattern, the Pakistan Information Ministry today hailed ‘Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub’ for ‘exposing the fascist agenda of the Modi government’.

The Pakistan Information Ministry’s official handle said that Special Assistant on Information and Broadcast, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had praised “Muslim woman journalist” Rana Ayyub for exposing the “fascist agenda of Modi”.

This appreciation received by Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub came after Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted a “news video” praising Rana Ayyub.

She tweeted, “Raising and challenging the voice of brave people against oppression and oppression has always been a bright and memorable chapter in history. The courage that Indian Muslim female journalist Rana Ayub performed in her professional duties is worthy of praise”.

بہادر لوگوں کا ظلمت اور جبر کےخلاف آواز حق بلند کرنا اور اسے للکارنا تاریخ کا ہمیشہ سے روشن اور یادگار باب رہا ہے۔ بھارتی مسلمان خاتون صحافی رانا ایوب نے جس دلیری سے اپنے پیشہ ورانہ فرائض انجام دئیے، وہ لائق تحسین ہے۔

3/1 pic.twitter.com/1ETwriKhMG — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 17, 2020

Calling Kashmir “Indian Occupied”, she hailed Rana Ayyub for exposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video plugged by Firdous Ashiq Awan, the video starts by hailing Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Nelson Mandela for fighting against oppression. Then, it goes on to put Rana Ayyub in the same league as Jinnah to say that the recent example of a journalist trying to fight oppression. It says that an example of an oppressive state in the modern world is India, alluding the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and Citizenship Amendment Act which seeks to give citizenship to persecuted minorities from the oppressive Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It then goes on to talk about the reason why the “brave” “Muslim journalist” is being hailed by the terror state of Pakistan.

Recently, controversial journalist Rana Ayyub illegally smuggled a foreign journalist in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to report on the situation in the valley in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Journalist Dexter Filkins, in his article on the New Yorker, had brazenly admitted that he was illegally snuck into Kashmir by Ayyub.

Filkins writes that he was invited by Rana Ayyub to Mumbai, from where they would try to get into Kashmir in blatant disregard to the Indian government’s order banning the foreign correspondents in Kashmir. The scribe mentions that Rana handed him a pair of scarves and told him to buy a kurta, the typical Indian tunic, to ‘disguise’ himself as an Indian. “I am ninety-nine per cent sure you will be caught, but you should come anyway. Just don’t open your mouth,” Filkins quoted Rana in his article.