Saturday, February 29, 2020
Delhi police arrests six boys for allegedly shouting slogans against ‘Gaddars’, anti-Hindu rioters Tahir Hussain, Shahrukh still absconding

The alleged slogans were also raised inside a train on the Dwarka Sec 21-Noida Electronic City Blue Line. The five-six men, wearing saffron T-shirts and kurta, started the sloganeering when the train was about to halt at the metro station.

OpIndia Staff
Rajiv Chowk metro/ Representative image
At a time when Delhi police are facing heat for its failure to arrest anti-Hindu riots accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain, Shahrukh, the shooter, and several others, the Delhi police on Saturday arrested six boys for allegedly shouting “Desh ke ghaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko” at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

According to News 18 reports, six boys had allegedly shouted those slogans at the Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi at 10:52 AM on Saturday. The DCP Metro said that they have detained them at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out. 

Even after deboarding the train, the aforementioned individuals allegedly continued to shout the slogans and asserting that the “youth of the country support and defend CAA”.

The individuals were intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who are in charge of security at the Delhi metro stations. They were then handed over to the Delhi Police.

“On February 29, at about 10:25 hours, six youths were seen shouting slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro station, Delhi. They were immediately intercepted by CISF personnel & thereafter handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police officials for further action. Metro Rail operation remained,” the CISF said in a statement.

The alleged shouting of slogans inside Delhi metro comes at a time when the streets of Delhi have engulfed in anti-Hindu riots. The Anti-CAA riots which took a communal turn on Monday resulted in severe communal riots leaving more than 40 dead and 200 injured.

However, the Delhi police are yet to arrest the accused who are responsible for unleashing violence on the streets of Delhi. AAP leader Tahir Hussain, the main accused in the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and also the instigator of anti-Hindu riots is still absconding as Delhi police have failed to trace him.

Shockingly, Shahrukh who had fired eight rounds during violence at North-East Delhi’s Maujpur area and also pressed the country-made pistol to the chest of a policeman is also at large as Delhi police have failed to locate him either.

