Monday, February 24, 2020
US President Donald Trump arrive in India shortly. Here is how he will spend his 36 hours in India

Trump will be the seventh American President to visit India. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that India looks forward to welcoming US President Trump.

OpIndia Staff
Hoarding welcoming US President Trump and PM Modi for 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad (image: livemint)
US President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and the high level delegation is expected to land in Ahmedabad, India, shortly. Prime Minister Modi will receive him at the airport from where he will go to Motera stadium for the grand Namaste Trump event. Over a lakh people are expected to participate in Namaste Trump event. En route, he will stop by at Sabarmati Ashram and pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump will be the seventh American President to visit India. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that India looks forward to welcoming US President Trump.

Ahmedabad is India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City. After attending Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad, the delegation will proceed to Agra where they will visit the Taj Mahal. The US President will then reach Delhi for the main leg of their 36-hour-trip. On 25th February, the US President will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan as per protocol following which he will go to Rajghat to pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi.

Later, US President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will hold delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi. After the official meetings have concluded, the US President and First Lady will have a lavish lunch hosted by PM Modi. Later, President Trump will go to ITC Maurya Hotel where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu are expected to call on him. On 25th night, the US President will leave back for US on his special flight.

Ahead of his visit to Ahmedabad, the city has turned into a fortress with thousands of security personnel deployed for the security. Some people have been detained as well but Ashish Bhatia, the Commissioner of Police, said that he will not be able to disclose the number of detainees as of now. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been requested for the anti-drone system. and people have been directed not to use drones for any purpose.

The POTUS and FLOTUS will enjoy some Gujarati delicacies like khaman and multigrain rotis during their visit to India. Broccoli-corn samosa, honey-dip cookies and special chai also on the menu.

US President has been particularly excited at the grand reception he’ll be getting which is expected to be attended by lakhs of people.

US President Donald Trump has also demonstrated his excitement towards visiting India in his own unique way by sharing a spoof video of Bahubali on Twitter that superimposed his face over the face of the lead in the movie. Donald Trump retweeted the 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as Sol, who had written, “To celebrate Trump’s visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go… USA and India united!”.

