Thursday, March 5, 2020
“He was here to get pictures clicked, rub salt on our wounds”, Brijpuri woman expresses angst on Rahul Gandhi’s late visit to Delhi’s riot-hit area

Furious at the Gandhi scion, the lady asks whether Rahul had come for a "picnic"

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi woman
Vimlesh, an eyewitness to the Delhi riots chides Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his visit
After returning from his latest foreign trip, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with several other party leaders visited the riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, to provide belated sympathy to the victims. The Wayanad MP visited a vandalised school in Delhi’s Brijpuri area.

The victims of the unprecedented violence, unleashed by Islamists on the Hindus, believe that Rahul Gandhi’s late visit to show solidarity to them is nothing but a gimmick and a political stunt. An eyewitness to the gory violence feels that Rahul Gandhi visit to their area was a mere joke, he wanted to poke fun at them and not show solidarity.

A woman from Delhi’s Brijpuri area who had confronted the Congress bigwig on his visit to a vandalised school in Brijpuri, while speaking to Times Now narrated her angst and rage at Rahul Gandhi’s antics.

Furious at the Gandhi scion, Vimlesh, the lady asks whether Rahul had come for a “picnic or just to get his pictures clicked”? She said that Rahul went to rub salts on their wounds. ‘He shouldn’t have come, he made a joke of us… he kept moving in and out of the road…what was he seeing on the road?”, asked Vimlesh.

She recalled how Hindus in her area were mercilessly attacked. She said “Hum bhag bhag kar jaan bachaye the… bahut mushkil se jaan bachaye..pathar pade the pathar” (we ran to save our lives…we saved ourselves with immense difficulties..the rioters rained stones at us).

She narrates how the frenzied mob pelted stones at the Hindu residents there, and one Hindu boy was shot. She recollects how the mob mowed down a rickshaw puller. She said: “the poor Rickshaw puller is survived by his three daughters. If Rahul Gandhi came here he should have helped the three orphaned kids, what was he here for.. was he here for a picnic?” asked Vimlesh in a fiery voice.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi being selective, he stood at the door but did not enter the houses of the victims in the area”, said Vimlesh. “He only visited the school. That can still be reconstructed, but what about the orphaned kids, will they get back their lost ones? why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit them?” “Yahan koi nahi aaya”, Vimlesh said angrily.

“We are so scared… we are getting sleepless nights”, said Vimlesh to Times Now.

This was Congress party’s first visit to the area, where 48 people died and more than 200 were injured in spiralling violence over four days last week.

The Congress MPs, including senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K. Suresh, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Gaurav Gogoi and Randeep Surjewala were ferried in a white tourist bus. Gandhi and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala visited Brijpuri, one of the epicentres of the violence and paid a brisk visit to the Arun Modern Public Senior Secondary School.

