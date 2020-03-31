Coronavirus: Muslims from Kyrgystan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh found staying inside mosques in Uttar Pradesh

A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhstan since March 13, reports News 18. As per the report, following the lockdown announced to contain the Chinese coronavirus, UP Police Commissioner and DM reached the mosque and found foreign nationals living inside the mosque. They had reportedly come for a religious event. The police, acting on an intelligence tipoff, raided the mosque.

As per the report, they all are undergoing medical tests and are kept in isolation. Moreover, the report further states that many Muslims of foreign nationality were found in Madiyaun and Kakori. As per the report, 17 Muslims from Bangladesh were found in a mosque from Madiyaun.

Reports further state that 8 Indonesian Muslims were found from Jamunwali mosque in Bijnor. They, too, had come for the Tablighi Jamaat.

Moreover, after Delhi’s Nizamuddin emerged as the newest hotspot for coronavirus, the administration got alert about those who attended the event. It has now been reported that 20 Lucknow residents who visited the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin have not yet returned. Neither were they found in Delhi.

Earlier today, 10 Muslims of foreign nationality were found in a mosque in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. A few days back, eleven foreign Islamic clerics (Maulvis) were nabbed from the Rargaon Mosque in the Tamar area of ​​Ranchi amidst the threat of Chinese coronavirus. Three Maulvis from China, three from Kazakhstan and four others from Kyrgyzstan were hiding in the mosque. Before that, 12 foreign nationals were found hiding in a mosque in Patna, Bihar. The Muslim belonging to foreign countries had hidden in the Mosque with the help of a few local Muslims. These people were reportedly hiding, fearing medical examination and quarantine amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The incident had created a scare across the country.