The police have retrieved 3 dead bodies from 3 different places in Shaheen Bagh, the neighbourhood where demonstrations erupted and continued for over two months following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in both the houses of the Indian Parliament.

The dead bodies were recovered on Friday and sent for the postmortem. Investigations are underway in all three cases. Informing about the recovery of 3 dead bodies from Shaheen Bagh, District Deputy Commissioner of Police R.P. Meena said that prima facie there is no suspicious thing involved in the three cases.

Meena added that the first body was found floating on the banks of the river Yamuna at around 12.45 pm. The deceased’s age is around 35 years. After investigation, the body was identified as Ashok Madan Thapa, a resident of Ashok Nagar Delhi. The body has been sent for autopsy.

It has also come to notice that a missing person report of Madan Thapa was lodged at Hari Nagar police station on 3 February 2020. The dead body of Madan Thapa bore no signs of injuries.

The second body was found at around 3:30 pm from the F block near the drain behind Mother Dairy at Shaheen Bagh area. The age of the deceased is about 40 years. The body was not identified until late Friday. The body has been kept safe in the postmortem house for identification and then postmortem.

The third body was also found along the railway line in the same area. The Railway police have launched an investigation into this third body.

Since December 15, 2019, Shaheen Bagh had become a hub of Islamic supremacists and rabid anti-CAA demonstrators who harboured hatred against those who did not conform to their worldview about the new citizenship law. These protesters gathered at Shaheen Bagh and blocked one of the arterial roads in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act, causing grave inconvenience to the daily commuters. The protest site was accused of being an independent enclave where participation of people was regulated based on their political inclinations and past predispositions. It also witnessed anti-India and pro-Azaadi slogans being chanted by the demonstrators.

Recently, fanatical anti-CAA protesters presided over grisly anti-Hindu riots in the National Capital where Hindus, their settlements and their religious places were subjected to violent attacks by the murderous mob. In Gokulpuri, Nitin, just 15 years old, was brutally hacked to death. Another Hindu, Alok Tiwari, who had just gone out of his house for a leisurely stroll, was mortally wounded by the mob and abandoned to die. Another victim, Dilbar Singh Negi, suffered the most horrifying fate. On the 24th of February, when the violence erupted in Delhi, the same evening, a 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi was set ablaze by a mob of rioters after having his limbs severed by a sword. Another Hindu Naresh Saini, who volunteered at an ungodly hour to protect Hindu temple in his neighbourhood was shot at from a mob of 400-500 enraged youth.