WHO hails India, says the country has a tremendous capacity to combat the coronavirus

The World Health Organization has praised India for its prompt actions against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 17,000 lives worldwide.

The Executive Director of the World Health Organization, Micheal J Ryan said on Tuesday that as India has experience of eradicating two pandemics namely smallpox and polio, India comprises the tremendous capacity to deal with Coronavirus outbreak situation.

“There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, smallpox ,and polio, so India has a tremendous capacity”, said MJ Ryan.

The WHO Executive Director said that while there are no easy answers to combat he pandemic, “it is exceptionally important for countries like India show to the world as they have done before.”

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the pandemic accelerating. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and four days for the third 100,000 cases.

India has taken many strict measures including shutting down educational institutions, gyms, offices, open markets, etc. in order to avoid expansion of the epidemic. Curfew has been imposed after in the major parts of the country and transportation has been suspended to avoid the people from leaving their homes until the further notice. India has noted near 500 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths on Tuesday.