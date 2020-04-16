The Union Health ministry informed on Thursday that 325 districts across the country remain unaffected by the Wuhan coronavirus. The Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Luv Agarwal also said that 12 percent of the total coronavirus cases until today have been recovered.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were a spike 941 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 12,380 cases. Around 183 people have been recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours and 37 people have been declared dead due to coronavirus. A total of 1,541 patients have been recovered from the disease that is approximately 12 percent of the total cases.

The Ministry said that the rate of recovery and rate of death is interestingly half of the global rates. The average rate of recovery at a global level is 24.86 percent while the mortality rate is 6.47 percent.

The Joint Secretary said that the ministry had a discussion with officials of the World Health Organization on the implementation of plans in containment zones to arrest the spread of the virus.

He said, “Health Minister and Minister of State (MoS), Health held a video conference yesterday, with health functionaries and field officers of World Health Organisation, in which micro-plan for clusters and outbreak containment of COVID-19 at district-level was discussed.”

He added that an action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the resources of the WHO national polio surveillance network team.

ICMR Head R Gangakhedkar said that in India one positive case is detected after conducting tests on 24 individuals, in comparison to Japan where 11.7 samplings are done to get one positive case. In Italy that number is 6.7, in the US it’s 5.3, in the UK it’s 3.4.