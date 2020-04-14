Chandigarh: VIP elites in quarantine throw tantrums, demand gourmet bread and ice cream

VIP elites quarantined in Chandigarh demand imported items and gourmet food while throwing tantrums. As per an Indian Express report, the VIPs, instead of making to do with whichever fruits and vegetables are available amidst nationwide lockdown are upset over unavailability of fresh strawberries, gourmet bread and fancy ice cream.

As per reports, the administration has been bombarded with the demands of freshly-baked bread from Nik Bakers, ice-cream from Baskin Robbins, olive oil from Figaro and kiwi fruit. BJP Councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu while speaking to Indian Express said that he has given one pass to three volunteers to help the people to get their basic ration, but he has been dealing with a lot of tantrums now. He said, that one of the VIP threw a temper fit and demanded strawberries instead of making do with whatever was provided. Inder Singh Sidhu deals with the VIP population of the sector 1 to 11.

Sidhu further added that some are also demanding freshly baked bread from specific store only, thereby adding more strain on the already stressed out force. He further added they these VIPs flour the lockdown guidelines and go for walks. Earlier, some residents had that the VIPs don’t follow the guidelines even go for a walk. Earlier, some elites in Chandigarh had even made a list of domestic help who should be given passes so that they could come to their house for cleaning and household work. Not only that, they have also demanded passes for their salon women, barbers and fruit juice vendors.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla who deals in another VIP lot in Sectors 27 and 28 said that he receives hundreds of calls from people in his ward demanding only branded stuff including liquor without realizing that liquor isn’t available in lockdown. Babla said also said that the VIPs demand particular brand milk and milk powder and ice cream as well as high-end liquor amidst the lockdown.

The entitled behaviour is not limited to just unreasonable demands. The VIP elites in Chandigarh recently threatened an administration officer with legal consequences for not being able to arrange for the exotic fruits and vegetables.