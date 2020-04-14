Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,934,557
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
Full Coverage
1,934,557
Worldwide cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
120,438
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
10,541
Total cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
India
1,205
Recovered
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
India
358
Deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 4:03 PM
Home News Reports Did you know that the concept of 'quarantine' emerged from Italy? Here is what...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Did you know that the concept of ‘quarantine’ emerged from Italy? Here is what it means

Etymologically the word 'quarantine' means a period of 40 days, it originates from Latin word Quadraginta and the Italian word Quaranta both meaning '40

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Courtesy: Gulf News
0

With the Novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe, phrases like quarantine, self-isolation and social distancing are being used widely. Even the government has been time and again stressing on implementation of such means to contain the spread of the deadly virus. In fact, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3, culminating in a 40-day containment period.

Incidentally, this 40-day containment period recommended by PM Modi, is exactly what ‘quarantine’, which is one of the key methods being adopted by the government to contain the spread, stands for.

Quarantine meaning

According to dictionary.com, ‘Quarantine’ essentially means a period, originally 40 days, of detention or isolation imposed upon ships, persons, animals, or plants on arrival at a port or place, when suspected of carrying some infectious or contagious disease. It is basically, a strict isolation, imposed to prevent the spread of disease.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Etymologically the word ‘quarantine’ means a period of 40 days, it originates from Latin word Quadraginta and the Italian word Quaranta both meaning ’40’, but to find the origin of the term, we would have to look back to mid-14th century Europe.

Quarantine meaning

In the mid-14th century, the bubonic plague, infamously known as the Black Death, was ripping through the continent. Starting in 1343, the disease wiped out an estimated one-third of Europe’s population during a particularly nasty period of three years between 1347-50. This sweep of the plague resulted in one of the biggest die-offs in human history becoming an impetus to take action.

Officials in the Venetian-controlled port city of Ragusa (now Dubrovnik, Croatia) then passed a law establishing ‘trentino’, or a 30-day period of isolation for ships arriving from plague-affected areas. No one from Ragusa was allowed to visit those ships under trentino, and if someone broke the law, they too would be isolated for the mandatory 30 days. The law caught on. Over the next 80 years, Marseilles, Pisa, and various other cities adopted similar measures to control any kind of epidemic.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Within a century, cities extended the isolation period from 30 to 40 days, and the term changed from ‘trentino’ to ‘quarantino’—the root of the English word ‘quarantine’ that we use today.

Quarantine history

In 1793, when yellow fever hit Philadelphia, sailors were quarantined in a hospital outside the city. When typhus landed in New York City in 1892, at least 70 people were quarantined on a nearby island. Similarly, when an outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) moved through Canada in 2003, about 30,000 people in Toronto were quarantined.

During the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, health workers returning to the United States from affected areas were quarantined.

Forty days quarantine is still used as the most effective measure against an epidemic’s spread, and this is probably why the government of India has proposed an extension of nationwide lockdown until May 3.

- Advertisement -

Support OpIndia

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsorigin of word quarantine, quarantine, india lockdown extension, india lockdown may 3

Latest News

News Reports

Did you know that the concept of ‘quarantine’ emerged from Italy? Here is what it means

OpIndia Staff -
To find the origin and meaning of the term 'quarantine', we would have to look back to mid-14th century Europe
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members paid money to the Nizamuddin Markaz organisers, claims Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police is now scrutinising the account books to ascertain the amount received by the organisers from the Tablighi Jamaat members..
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai’s civic-run Kasturba Hospital takes action against medical staff for exposing lack of PPEs

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai's civic-run Kasturba Hospital has initiated action against its staff for highlighting the issue of alleged lack of PPEs for medical staff.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

‘Journalist’ Vinod Kapri gets called out by Agra District Magistrate for his brazen lies on the unavailability of protective gears for doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Agra District Magistrate debunks lies that doctors treating coronavirus are forced to wear polythene bags to cover their faces
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more
Social Media

Two men distribute liquor to labourers in Hyderabad for TikTok popularity, nabbed by excise officials

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested men confessed that they had seen a similar video of a man in Jalandhar and were hoping to get popularity on social media by sharing the video of their act.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and liberals mocked Rajput community after Jadeja shared a video of himself displaying his swordsmanship.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Media

Mamata Banerjee to extend the lockdown till April 40th? AajTak journo’s slip of tongue pulls at funny chords of netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee after an AajTak report claimed that she had extended the lockdown in West Bengal till "April 40th"
Read more
Media

Global liberal elite moves to ‘criminalize’ the word Bharat

Abhishek Banerjee -
Facing the brunt this time is the word “Bharat,” which is sought to be declared “exclusionary.” The reasons given include Bharat being a Sanskrit term and Bharat being the word used for India in Indian languages.
Read more

Connect with us

218,696FansLike
283,856FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com