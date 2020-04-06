Monday, April 6, 2020
Lucknow: Healthcare workers attacked, abused in Kasaibara area where several COVID-19 positive patients were found hiding in a Mosque

Recently, in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal, a medical team was viciously attacked, prompting the Shivraj Chouhan government to slap charges under NSA on the miscreants.

Health workers attacked by locals near Masjid where COVID-19 patients were found in Lucknow's kasai Bara
representational image, via Twitter
A group of locals misbehaved with the health workers in Kasaibara near Sadar area in Lucknow after the area was sealed by the authorities. 12 members of Tablighi Jamaat in the area who had participated in the religious congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin between March 13 and March 15 had reportedly tested positive for the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus on April 3.

As per reports, the medical team was sent to the area after the 12 Jamaatis were found to be covid-19 positive. But the team was brutally attacked by the local people who chased and beat up health workers, even female staffers were not spared. The health workers have complained that the mob even tried to tear their survey reports. Reports say that the attack came from a locality near the Mosque where the covid-19 patients were found.

Earlier, 26 Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital created a ruckus and refused to take medicines or injections claiming that the government wants to kill them. The Jamaatis accused that they were being held against their will and gathered around in a corner. When the medical team tried to test them, they refused and created a ruckus. Following this, the hospital’s superintendent had to call a Muslim doctor. After five hours of high voltage drama, the Jamaatis relented after being counselled by the Muslim doctor.

The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against six people associated with controversial Tablighi Jamaat for walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses during their quarantine at MMG District Hospital in the city. This incident of Tablighi Jamaat members misbehaving came after they were quarantined. They were found intentionally roaming naked in their ward and making lewd gestures towards the female staff at a Ghaziabad Hospital.

In yet another ghastly attack on the healthcare workers by Islamists, the Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur had misbehaved with the medical staff and spat on them during their stay at the hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The hospital staff had accused the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat of breaking the rules of quarantine and defying all norms of social distancing. The staff said that the Jamaat members were making unnecessary demands to the hospital staff creating difficulties in their treatment.

Many such incidents of Tablighi Jamaat members and their supporters attacking, misbehaving and abusing healthcare workers have been reported across the nation. Recently, in Indore’s Tatpatti Bakhal, a medical team was viciously attacked, prompting the Shivraj Chouhan government to slap charges under NSA on the miscreants. UP government has also ordered that any persons attacking policemen during the lockdown will have to face NSA charges.

