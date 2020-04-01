Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus pandemic: Worst may be over for Italy as the number of deaths show...
News Reports

Coronavirus pandemic: Worst may be over for Italy as the number of deaths show a declining trend

Though the numbers are inspiring, the Italians, having experienced the worst, are taking it with a pinch of salt

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Latest number of coronavirus cases in Italy suggest the pandemic might be on the wane
Streets in Italy wear a deserted look after imposition of drastic measures(Source: Deccan Herald)
2

Three weeks after the imposition of lockdown in Italy, the number of new coronavirus cases, severe infections and Covid-19-related deaths, all are hinting towards an optimistic trend, suggesting that the country may have well passed its worst crisis since the World War II. After weeks of a sharp surge in the number of coronavirus patients, the data this week offer a glimmer of hope as the growth in infection is slowing, signifying that the pandemic is on the wane.

In a press conference on Sunday, the Italian government adviser Luca Richeldi stated that the number of new people taken to intensive care dropped each day from Saturday from 124 on Saturday to 50 on Sunday. New cases on Sunday also dropped to 5217 from 5974 a day before. There is also a drop in the mortality rate, from a record 919 deaths on Friday to 756 deaths on Sunday.

Italy has endured the world’s deadliest outbreak of the respiratory pandemic, with 62% of the fatalities registered in Lombardy, the country’s most populous and wealthy region. More than 12,000 people in Italy have already died of the contagion that first emanated from one of the wet markets in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has now paralysed a large number of countries across the world.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Though the numbers are inspiring, the Italians, having experienced the worst, are taking it with a pinch of salt. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday that the restrictions imposed last month are extended for another two weeks till April 13.

“We must not be complacent and mistake the first positive signals with an ‘all clear’ signal. Data shows that we are on the right track and the imposition of harsh measures is yielding the desired results,” Speranza told the upper house Senate. She further added that the battle against the infection is still very long.

In its peak, Italy had come to personify the severity of the threat posed by Wuhan coronavirus. The public health system was overstretched as the number of coronavirus patients in Italy swelled alarmingly. The healthcare professionals were faced with the grim dilemma of prioritising who should get access to the limited number of ventilators at their disposal, resulting in large-scale mortality.

However, the encouraging numbers coming out of Italy offers a beacon of hope for the rest of the world that the contagion, if not clinically treated yet, can at least be subdued, if the countries that are facing the wrath of the virus, act swiftly and implement extensive lockdown measures before the virus hollows out the country’s public health system.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus pandemic: Worst may be over for Italy as the number of deaths show a declining trend

OpIndia Staff -
The number of new coronavirus cases, serious cases and Covid-19 deaths in Italy suggest that the pandemic is on the wane
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Gita Ramjee, an eminent South African virologist of Indian origin succumbs to the infection taking the death toll in the country to 5

OpIndia Staff -
Gita Ramjee had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Health Ministry: Tablighi Jamaat event is the reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases

OpIndia Staff -
Number of Novel coronavirus cases spiked yesterday mainly because of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Sakshi Joshi claims that Tirumala Tirupati temple was quietly shut after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was caught: Here is how she is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Sakshi's claims that Tirumala Tirupati temple had slyly shut in the backdrop of the Nizamuddin clampdown is a complete fabrication of facts
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: After spitting on the road, Tablighi Jamaat members kept in quarantine centres throw tantrums, abuse officials and spit on doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, these members of Tablighi Jamaat were found spitting out on road while being transported to quarantine centres
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,962FansLike
268,593FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com