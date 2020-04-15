The Chief Minister Of Arunachal Pradesh has informed that the north-eastern state has no more positive cases of coronavirus after the first reported case has been tested negative. CM Pema Khandu wrote on twitter, “The first positive case of Arunanchal has tested negative today after conducting the third test.

#CoronaVirusUpdate :



The first Positive case of Arunachal has tested Negative today after conducting 3rd test.



He was kept in isolation for 13 days under observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @DDNewslive — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 15, 2020

The coronavirus patient was kept in isolation for 13 days under the observation of doctors. He was reported negative in the third test. A repeat sample is being collected again.

The north-eastern state had reported the first case of coronavirus on April 2. A group of people had been to Delhi to the Nizamuddin Markaz. While a total of 7 persons were kept in quarantine, 1 person from Teju in Lohith district was found to be coronavirus positive.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Till now total positive cases of coronavirus have risen to 11,555. 1,362 people have been recovered from the contagious disease while 396 have lost the battle against the Wuhan coronavirus across the country.