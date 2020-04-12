The Delhi police have initiated an inquiry against Head Constable Pankaj Khan for helping Madrassa members in southwest Delhi to cross the border and reach Mewat in Harayana during the nationwide lockdown. Khan had made the offer to help people ‘cross border’ on a social media site.

The inquiry has revealed that he helped some men from a madrasa in southwest Delhi to cross the border. Reportedly Pankaj Khan used his own vehicle ferry those people across the border in his vehicle, and showed his Police ID card at the border post to cross the state border.

The Head Constable has been kept under quarantine, following his medical examination. A showcause notice will be issued against him. Sources have revealed that an FIR will be registered against Khan if all allegations levelled against him are found true. He is posted at the communications department of the Delhi police.

The Delhi police had received a complaint through email on 4th April that Pankaj Khan was helping people in crossing the border. It was found that he himself had offered help in crossing the border from Delhi on Facebook. He had written that if any Madrasa student wants to go to Mewat he will help them, he had also listed his phone number so that people can contact him. After this, the police decided to take action against him. According to reports he has admitted that he has helped 4-5 students in crossing the border.

Last week, the Delhi Police suspended a constable after he had assisted Tablighi Jamaat members to cross the Delhi-UP border. The Delhi policeman was identified as constable Imran, who was posted in the security unit of the Delhi Police. Reportedly, Imran was illegally crossing the Delhi-UP border on Thursday in his car along with members of Tablighi Jamaat.

The constable was stopped by Ghaziabad Police and was taken into custody after he was interrogated. Imran has been placed under quarantine at a private hospital in Loni along with eight others after he was caught helping to escape to Amroha. Imran is currently suspended by Delhi Police, which also ordered an inquiry.