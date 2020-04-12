Sunday, April 12, 2020
Home News Reports Inquiry initiated against Delhi Police Head Constable Pankaj Khan for helping Madrassa members to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Inquiry initiated against Delhi Police Head Constable Pankaj Khan for helping Madrassa members to cross the border during the lockdown

He had written on Facebook that if any Madrasa student wants to go to Mewat he will help them, he had also listed his phone number so that people can contact him.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1

The Delhi police have initiated an inquiry against Head Constable Pankaj Khan for helping Madrassa members in southwest Delhi to cross the border and reach Mewat in Harayana during the nationwide lockdown. Khan had made the offer to help people ‘cross border’ on a social media site.

The inquiry has revealed that he helped some men from a madrasa in southwest Delhi to cross the border. Reportedly Pankaj Khan used his own vehicle ferry those people across the border in his vehicle, and showed his Police ID card at the border post to cross the state border.

The Head Constable has been kept under quarantine, following his medical examination. A showcause notice will be issued against him. Sources have revealed that an FIR will be registered against Khan if all allegations levelled against him are found true. He is posted at the communications department of the Delhi police.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Delhi police had received a complaint through email on 4th April that Pankaj Khan was helping people in crossing the border. It was found that he himself had offered help in crossing the border from Delhi on Facebook. He had written that if any Madrasa student wants to go to Mewat he will help them, he had also listed his phone number so that people can contact him. After this, the police decided to take action against him. According to reports he has admitted that he has helped 4-5 students in crossing the border.

Last week, the Delhi Police suspended a constable after he had assisted Tablighi Jamaat members to cross the Delhi-UP border. The Delhi policeman was identified as constable Imran, who was posted in the security unit of the Delhi Police. Reportedly, Imran was illegally crossing the Delhi-UP border on Thursday in his car along with members of Tablighi Jamaat.

The constable was stopped by Ghaziabad Police and was taken into custody after he was interrogated. Imran has been placed under quarantine at a private hospital in Loni along with eight others after he was caught helping to escape to Amroha. Imran is currently suspended by Delhi Police, which also ordered an inquiry.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Inquiry initiated against Delhi Police Head Constable Pankaj Khan for helping Madrassa members to cross the border during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The inquiry has revealed that the Delhi Police Head Constable used his police ID to ferry those people in his vehicle.
Read more
News Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for the coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been discharged from the hospital after having been admitted due to the Wuhan Coronavirus. However, he will not immediately return to work.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens joke about end of world as an earthquake hits Delhi-NCR amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The internet was flooded with dark humour about doomsday prophecies and end of world jokes as a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday.
Read more
Social Media

BookMyShow under fire from netizens for promoting Hinduphobes and those who wished death upon PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, BookMyShow had shared a tweet promoting an event of ultra-left wing troll Harnidh Kaur
Read more
News Reports

2 Fraudsters who duped people to the tune of ₹52 lacs by creating fake website of PM Cares Fund arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The fake website pmcarerelieffund.com was used to defraud people who were making donations to the PM Cares Fund
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 17 Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members sent to jail in Bahraich after the end of quarantine period

OpIndia Staff -
17 foreign nationals sent to jail include 10 from Indonesia and 7 from Thailand, who were hiding after returning from Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more

Connect with us

218,462FansLike
281,288FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com