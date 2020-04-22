Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Police books journalist Gowhar Geelani for indulging in unlawful activities, glorifying terrorism

The police statement mentioned that Geelani's unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, spreading disaffection against the country, and causing fear in the minds of people that may lead to offences against the public.

OpIndia Staff

Cyber Police, representational image, courtesy: DNA india
78

The Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on Tuesday booked a journalist Gowhar Geelani for indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media.

According to the reports, Jammu and Kashmir Police said they had received information that an individual named Gowher Geelani was indulging in unlawful activities by glorifying terrorism through his posts on social media.

The J&K police said that the said individual had written posts on social media platforms that were prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India.

The police statement also mentioned that Geelani’s unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, spreading disaffection against the country, and causing fear in the minds of people that may lead to offences against the public.

Complaints against Geelani

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that there were several complaints against Gowhar Geelani accusing him of intimidation.

“The unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of the public that may lead to the commission of offences against public tranquillity and the security of State,” the police statement said.

The police statement said that an FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation has been initiated.

Two more Kashmiri journalists booked

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir police had booked two other Kashmiri journalists Masrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq for spreading misinformation on social media and sharing anti-national posts with criminal intent. The police had invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Zahra for posting anti-national posts on her social media accounts. Zahra was called to the Cyber Police Station for questioning.

Peerzada Ashiq had allegedly published a fake news item regarding the Shopian encounter. As per the police, the article by Ashiq in The Hindu was factually incorrect and was published without trying to get the correct information from the district authorities. 

