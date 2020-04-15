The coronavirus pandemic has been spreading rapidly locking down the populace inside their homes with the fears of contracting the virus. Such an incident of a gun attack caused by the fear has come to light amid the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

The incident is of man who opened fire at his 25-years-old friend that has come to light after he had teased his friend accusing him of carrying the Wuhan coronavirus. The incident happened on Tuesday night at 9 pm when four friends were playing ludo in a temple in the Dayanagar village under Jarcha police station of Greater Noida.

As per reports, the perpetrator 30-year old Jai Veer Singh alias Gullu was playing ludo with three of his friends, when Prashant incidentally coughed. Following that Jai Veer Singh and the other two started teasing him saying that he must be having coronavirus. Jai thought that Prashant was coughing deliberately, and asked whether Prashant was trying to spread coronavirus. To this Prashant pretended to cough again and said, ‘yes, take this corona’. That led to an altercation between the accused and the victim. Fumed over the mockery, Jai took out his gun and shot at Prashant. The bullet hit his leg and he fell off.

The neighbors heard the gunshot and rushed to the temple. The victim was taken to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. The accused escaped the spot right after shooting his friend. Police were informed about the incident and reached the spot.

As per police, the condition of the injured is stable now. An FIR has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest him. Both of them are farmers by occupation.

Coughing, fever and difficulty in breathing are the major symptoms of Coronavirus, and anybody showing such symptoms have become high risk persons, as they may be having the infection which they may be spreading among others.