30-year-old labourer in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, killed his two-year-old daughter as human sacrifice after his fellow labourer and part-time black magic healer Irfan suggested the same to maintain peace at home. Reportedly, Wajid had discussed his domestic disputes with Irfan, who also worked at the brick kiln along with him. Irfan, the black magic healer, had also suggested a ‘havan’ at his residence.

Wajid worked as a labourer at a brick kiln in Khaikheda in Kakrauli Police station area and lived nearby with his wife Rehana and five children including the murdered two-year-old. Wajid reportedly killed his daughter because she reminded him of his past girlfriend. However, Police thinks that there is a possibility that he murdered her out of frustration as he continuously keeps changing his statements. An FIR has been registered against Wajid and black magic healer Irfan.

Wajid killed his two-year-old daughter

As per reports, his wife Rehana claimed that on Sunday, she had slept with her husband and five children. When she woke up in middle of the night, she found her husband and 2-year-old daughter missing. He returned after some time but the daughter was still missing. After evading the questions for some time, he confessed to killing her.

As per reports, Wajid had domestic disputes and the daughter would not go to him. Hence, on instructions of the black magic healer Irfan, he slit his daughter’s throat and killed her. He later buried her dead body.

Rehana later approached the police and filed a complaint. The police have arrested Wajid and Irfan, both. The body of the little girl has been exhumed and sent for postmortem.

Crimes by black magic healers

In December last year, a woman in Bhopal who was given triple talaq by her husband was raped by a ‘healer’ Alwar Khan on pretext of halala. In October, a ten-year-old boy had died because of a Muslim ‘healer’ but the media gave it a Hindu spin by referring to the ‘healer’ as ‘tantrik’. In general parlance, the Tantrik – practitioner of the “tantra vidya“, is mainly associated with Hinduism, leading to a perception that the crime was committed by a Hindu individual.