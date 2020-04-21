Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old Wajid kills his 2-year-old daughter after black magic healer named Irfan...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old Wajid kills his 2-year-old daughter after black magic healer named Irfan suggested it for maintaining domestic peace

Wajid had discussed his domestic disputes with Irfan, who also worked at the brick kiln along with him. Irfan, the black magic healer, had also suggested a 'havan' at his residence.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Wajid, who killed his 2-year-old daughter as 'sacrifice' and Irfan, the black magic healer, arrested in Muzaffarnagar (image: aajtak.com)
195

30-year-old labourer in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, killed his two-year-old daughter as human sacrifice after his fellow labourer and part-time black magic healer Irfan suggested the same to maintain peace at home. Reportedly, Wajid had discussed his domestic disputes with Irfan, who also worked at the brick kiln along with him. Irfan, the black magic healer, had also suggested a ‘havan’ at his residence.

Wajid worked as a labourer at a brick kiln in Khaikheda in Kakrauli Police station area and lived nearby with his wife Rehana and five children including the murdered two-year-old. Wajid reportedly killed his daughter because she reminded him of his past girlfriend. However, Police thinks that there is a possibility that he murdered her out of frustration as he continuously keeps changing his statements. An FIR has been registered against Wajid and black magic healer Irfan.

Wajid killed his two-year-old daughter

As per reports, his wife Rehana claimed that on Sunday, she had slept with her husband and five children. When she woke up in middle of the night, she found her husband and 2-year-old daughter missing. He returned after some time but the daughter was still missing. After evading the questions for some time, he confessed to killing her.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, Wajid had domestic disputes and the daughter would not go to him. Hence, on instructions of the black magic healer Irfan, he slit his daughter’s throat and killed her. He later buried her dead body.

Rehana later approached the police and filed a complaint. The police have arrested Wajid and Irfan, both. The body of the little girl has been exhumed and sent for postmortem.

Crimes by black magic healers

In December last year, a woman in Bhopal who was given triple talaq by her husband was raped by a ‘healer’ Alwar Khan on pretext of halala. In October, a ten-year-old boy had died because of a Muslim ‘healer’ but the media gave it a Hindu spin by referring to the ‘healer’ as ‘tantrik’. In general parlance, the Tantrik – practitioner of the “tantra vidya“, is mainly associated with Hinduism, leading to a perception that the crime was committed by a Hindu individual.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmuzaffarnagar tantrik, uttar pradesh tantrik, tantrik

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 30-year-old Wajid kills his 2-year-old daughter after black magic healer named Irfan suggested it for maintaining domestic peace

OpIndia Staff -
30-year-old labourer in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, killed his two-year-old daughter as human sacrifice after his fellow labourer and part-time black magic healer Irfan suggested the same to maintain peace at home.
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fallout: 1000 foreign firms plan production in India as concerns grow about China, claim reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around a thousand foreign companies are contemplating shifting their manufacturing base to India as the geopolitical and economic repercussions of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic become imminent.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: IMA tells doctors to not criticize state govt in WhatsApp groups following state cyber cell instructions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Unit of the Indian Medical Association has informed doctors in the state that no 'derogatory' comments should be passed against the state government's decisions in WhatsApp groups
Read more
News Reports

Former BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy passes a debased remark against UP CM Yogi Adityanath for prioritizing public health over attending his father’s funeral

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that he will not be attending his father's funeral due to the lockdown and the responsibility of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Locals claim the suspected man in Palghar mob lynching video is a member of Sharad Pawar’s NCP: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

OpIndia Staff -
Palghar lynching: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar claims that the man wearing white and yellow stripes t-shirt is Kashinath Chaudhary, an NCP functionary.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
Media

The Wire declares that two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, victims of Palghar lynching, were not Hindus at all: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire spread propaganda even in the wake of heinous mob lynching of two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara at Palghar in Maharashtra
Read more

Connect with us

220,294FansLike
293,921FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com