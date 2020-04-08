In yet another delirious act, the Tablighi Jamaat members who are quarantined at four flats in Delhi’s Dwarka neighbourhood have been accused of “throwing bottles filled with urine” at the premises. Two such bottles were recovered from a water pump behind the building on Tuesday, reports India TV.

An FIR was also filed under Section 269 and 270 of the IPC at the Dwarka North Police Station against unknown persons in connection with the recovery of two bottles filled with urine at the premises of a quarantine facility under Dwarka North Police Station area. As per the FIR, the intention behind throwing the urine-filled bottle may be to spread coronavirus.

The complaint by civil defence personnel of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on the basis of which the FIR has been registered, states that some people had thrown bottles filled with urine in the premises of the quarantine facility. https://t.co/7cgGeTgt20 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Some Tablighi Jamaat members are currently lodged in three flats in the Sector 16B of the locality.

The shocking incident after two other Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor at Narela quarantine station.

The duo, Mohammad Fahad and Adnan Zahir had reportedly created ruckus at Narela quarantine station and excreted in the corridor. The camp in-charge said that they are jeopardising the containment measures by their reckless behaviour. The duo even misbehaved with office staff after defecating in the corridor.

Earlier, the nurses at MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat attendees of directing lewd gestures towards them while roaming around naked in the wards. Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Gujarat too created a ruckus at Sola Civil Hospital and refused to get tested claiming that the government wants to kill them.

It is pertinent to note that Tablighi Jamaat attendees have contributed immensely to the spike in Chinese coronavirus cases in India. Moreover, many of the attendees have misbehaved with the medical and healthcare staff and have even refused to undergo tests. From molesting nurses and running amok without clothes in wards to excreting in the corridor at quarantine centre, the Tablighi Jamaat attendees have created havoc in the already stressed time.