Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Doctors protest against PPE shortage as 150 medics diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Doctors protest against PPE shortage as 150 medics diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus

As many as three doctors in Pakistan have lost their lives to coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Doctors protest in Pakistan over PPE shortage, rising Coronavirus cases
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Dawn)
39

Irked over the acute shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the country, the Grand Health Alliance of doctors and nurses in Punjab have been protesting against the Pakistani Government since April 16.

Reportedly, 150 medics, including 160 doctors have been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. Moreover, the Chinese virus has claimed the life of 3 doctors. The demonstrators have demanded complete isolation of the infected medics in private hospitals, besides compulsory screening at hospitals for 7 days for doctors who are working amidst the pandemic.

Dr. Salman Haseeb who is the Chairman of the Grand Health Alliance that the protest by the doctors would continue until their demands were met. He informed that the protesting doctors would continue their agitation even throughout the month of Ramzan. “The doctors who died of coronavirus in the line of duty should be given the status of Shaheed (martyred) and their families given financial benefit”, Haseeb emphasised.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Minister, has accused the medics of demanding hefty incentives, the Chinese virus has infected more than 12,700 people and has claimed 269 lives.

Doctors beaten and jailed in Balochistan

On April 6, over 50 doctors who were protesting in the city of Quetta in Balochistan, Pakistan against the lack of protective gear for fighting the Wuhan Coronavirus were beaten and arrested by the police. A group of 100 medics and paramedics, demanding basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks and goggles, took out a rally near Quetta’s main hospital. They, then, proceeded to demonstrate outside the residence of the Chief Minister.

The cops initially resorted to lathi-charge after a few of the protestors tried to enter the CM’s residence. As such, a scuffle broke out between the health workers and the police. 53 of them were arrested and held up for hours for ‘violating the law.’ They were released only after the Balochistan provincial government stepped in.

Coronavirus in Pakistan

As per worldometers, Pakistan has reported 12,723 coronavirus cases till April 26, 2020. Of these, 2,866 have recovered while 269 have lost their lives.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: “Chandan Yatra” of Puri Jagannath Temple to be held without devotees, uncertainty looms over the Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
The Shankaracharya of the Jagannath Temple has said that while alternate arrangements can be made, the centuries-old-tradition cannot be stopped.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: 40 new cases of Coronavirus come to light in Vijayawada after 2 ‘bored’ truck drivers play cards with friends and neighbours

OpIndia Staff -
Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz stated that the cause of Coronavirus infection in Vijayawada was due to the failure in maintaining physical distance.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Doctors protest against PPE shortage as 150 medics diagnosed with Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Irked over the acute shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the country, the doctors and nurses have been protesting against the Pakistani Government since April 16.
Read more
News Reports

Internet breaks into memes galore as rumours of death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un gain momentum

OpIndia Staff -
As the rumours about death of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un after a possible botched up heart surgery gains momentum on social media, netizens flooded the Internet with memes and jokes
Read more
Books

Sutradhar by Ratul Chakraborty: A collection of stories from historical fantasy to cosmic horror set across the arc of Indian history

OpIndia Staff -
Sutradhar by Ratul Chakraborty is a collection of stories set across the arc of Indian history.
Read more
Politics

Why is Congress obsessed with stopping Bullet Train and Central Vista?

Abhishek Banerjee -
It feel like Congress wants to scrap the Bullet Train and Central Vista as eventually they could not credit Rajiv Gandhi for envisioning them
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Specials

What is Halal meat? Only Muslims allowed from slaughter to labelling, must chant Bismillah Allahu Akbar or meat becomes ‘non-Halal’

OpIndia Staff -
The Halal controversy erupted after Zomato attempted a PR stunt on Twitter.
Read more

Connect with us

221,138FansLike
303,191FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com