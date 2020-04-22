A 60-year-old man, identified as Allah Bitta from Pakistan, was declared ‘pregnant’ on Monday by a laboratory in Khanewal district, Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to the reports, the lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.

Lab in Khanewal that diagnosed a 60-year-old male 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁 has now been sealed and its owner arrested.



All good things come to an end. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/gDKQslNEby — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 21, 2020

Following the news, Khanewal’s district commissioner has now sealed the lab and arrested its owner, Amin.

No license to run the lab

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The blood transfusion lab was being operated for the past two years. It was located across from DHQ Hospital, Khanewal. According to the police, Amin had previously worked as a technician at the hospital’s blood laboratory.

After an investigation, the health authorities confirmed that the lab was being run illegally and had not been issued a license. A case has been registered and Amin has been handed over to the police. The police are investigating the matter further.