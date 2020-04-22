Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Bizarre: A 60-year-old man in Pakistan tests positive for 'pregnancy', lab owner arrested

The blood transfusion lab was being operated for the past two years. It was located across from DHQ Hospital, Khanewal.

OpIndia Staff

A 60-year-old Pakistani man has been declared pregnant by a laboratory
Pakistani man declared pregnant by a local lab/ Representational Image, courtesy: Lifenews
A 60-year-old man, identified as Allah Bitta from Pakistan, was declared ‘pregnant’ on Monday by a laboratory in Khanewal district, Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to the reports, the lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.

Following the news, Khanewal’s district commissioner has now sealed the lab and arrested its owner, Amin.

No license to run the lab

The blood transfusion lab was being operated for the past two years. It was located across from DHQ Hospital, Khanewal. According to the police, Amin had previously worked as a technician at the hospital’s blood laboratory.

After an investigation, the health authorities confirmed that the lab was being run illegally and had not been issued a license. A case has been registered and Amin has been handed over to the police. The police are investigating the matter further.

