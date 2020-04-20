Monday, April 20, 2020
Home Media Here's the difference in how media reported lynching of Muslim victims and the Palghar...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Here’s the difference in how media reported lynching of Muslim victims and the Palghar lynching of innocent Hindu Sadhus

The manner in which the mainstream media reports on cases of mob lynching tells us a lot about its worldview and its moral bankruptcy.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
How the mainstream media reported on palghar and it differs from cases where Muslims are victims of mob lynching
Source: The Companion
3

The brutal mob lynching of three in Palghar, Maharashtra including two Sadhus has shocked the nation. The sheer depravity of the whole scenario combined with the Policeman’s seeming unwillingness to offer their protection to the deceased has sent shock waves across the country. The incident occurred on the 16th of April 2020. Since then, 110 have been arrested so far.

As heinous as the crime was, it was another incident where the duplicity of the mainstream media came to light. The duplicitous manner in which the media reports on cases of mob lynching became evident in the wake of the murder of the Sadhus at Palghar. In a sane world, the victims of such brutal murder would receive similar coverage by the media. But now, it is more clear than ever that it’s definitely not the case. In this report, we shall highlight how the mainstream media reported on the mob lynching of the Sadhus at Palghar and how it has reported on such crimes when the victim happens to be Muslim.

The Wire

Far Left propagandist outlet The Wire decided that playing politics over the matter was the best course of action. In its report, it accused BJP leaders of pushing the ‘Communal angle’.

Source: The Wire
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Contrast this with the manner in which The Wire reports on cases where a Muslim is the victim of a mob lynching. The following screenshot is from a case which occurred last year.

Source: The Wire

The difference could not be clearer. Unfortunately enough, this is consistent with their overall ridiculously biased coverage under the garb of ‘independent media’ and neutrality.

The New Indian Express

The conduct of The New Indian Express has been equally deplorable. As has become the norm, when the victim is a Hindu, the mainstream media completely downplays the religion of the victim but in the case of a Muslim being the victim, the medi goes out of its way to emphasize the victim’s religion. The following is the screenshot of the TNIE’s report on the Palghar mob lynching on the 19th of April”

Source: The New Indian Express
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Only 10 days prior, the same media outlet had published a report on the incident of a Muslim man being thrashed on the suspicion of spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus but in that instance, the subheading made it clear that the man was unfairly targeted. Furthermore, the headline mentions the religious identity of the victim as well.

Source: The New Indian Express

The selective emphasis on the religious identity of the victim depending on the victim’s faith is a familiar pattern that we will witness again and again.

The Hindu

The Hindu, too, has engaged in journalism where the emphasis on religious identity depends on the religion of the victim concerned. In the case of the Palghar mob lynching, the headline read, “3 lynched in Palghar after rumours over mistaken identity”.

Source: The Hindu

When it comes to cases of mob lynching of a Muslim, however, the religion of the victim automatically takes precedence over its feigned ‘secularism’. Here’s the screenshot of its report on the mob lynching of a Muslim man in June 2019:

Source: The Hindu

The differential treatment that Hindus and Muslims receive in mainstream media is abundantly clear from such instances.

Hindustan Times

The Hindustan Times also follows the familiar pattern. The headline of its report on the Palghar mob lynching read, “Mistaken for thieves, 3 lynched to death by 200-strong mob in Maharashtra’s Palghar”. The headline makes no mention of the fact that two of the victims were Sadhus, or even Hindus.

Source: Hindustan Times

Now, consider the manner in which the same newspaper reports on cases of mob lynching when the victim(s) belong to the Muslim community. Here’s a report on one such case from June 2018:

Source: Hindustan Times

Needless to say, all of this is part of a dedicated campaign to create a false narrative that only Muslims can be the victim of mob lynching.

Scroll.in

Far-Left propagandist website Scroll.in, obviously, could not be far behind. Their headline on the Palghar mob lynching read, “Maharashtra: Suspected of being thieves, three men beaten to death by mob in Palghar”.

Source: Scroll

Unlike others, Scroll.in does very little to hide its bias and even takes pride due to it. This, of course, reflects on their coverage of events as well. It’s headline for its report for the now infamous Tabrez Ansari murder read, “Jharkhand: Muslim man dies four days after mob beats him up, forces him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’”.

Source: Scroll.in

It is pertinent to note here that not only does Scroll.in go out of its way to mention the religion of the victim in the Tabrez Ansari murder, it also files it separately under the topic ‘Attacks on minorities’. The mob lynching at Palghar, however, receives no such treatment and is filed under ‘state news’. It is, of course, one of the many ways in which such far-left websites engage in propaganda.

What It Tells Us About The Mainstream Media

The manner in which the mainstream media reports on cases of mob lynching tells us a lot about its worldview and its moral bankruptcy. It is widely known and acknowledged that the mainstream media is heavily invested in creating a false perception among minorities that they are under attack from ‘fascist’ Hindus with active cooperation from the State machinery. However, reality is starkly from that and when law and order is compromised, Hindus and Muslims suffer in equal measure regardless of their religious identity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termspalghar case, palghar news, palghar news in hindi, sadhus lynched in palghar, muslim mob lynch sadhus palghar

Latest News

Media

Here’s the difference in how media reported lynching of Muslim victims and the Palghar lynching of innocent Hindu Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
The duplicitous manner in which the media reports on cases of mob lynching became evident in the wake of the murder of the Sadhus at Palghar.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists express their glee over UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Scores of Islamists react with joy and elation over the news of death of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father
Read more
Opinions

Why defending Tablighi Jamaat is the biggest disservice to the Indian Muslim

manasdoon -
If whereabouts of Tablighi Jamaat members are not shared with the relevant Authority and the Jamatis do not come forward by themselves, the first victim of this infection will be Muslims themselves.
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya attacked by Islamists for an out of context tweet. Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Arabic Islamists joined hands with Indian Islamists to launch an organised smear campaign against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his tweet quoting Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah
Read more
News Reports

Supply chain disrupted, livelihoods affected, Haldia in West Bengal facing a shortage of medicines: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The livelihood of shopkeepers in the micro-spots of West Bengal are threatened due to restrictions in procuring supplies. A report In India Today says that Haldia district has been facing the shortage of medicines.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath will not be attending the last rites of his father: Read the heartfelt letter where he explains why

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a heartfelt letter expressing anguish at the death of his father and also, apologised for not being able to attend his funeral.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

220,120FansLike
292,944FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com