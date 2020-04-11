Saturday, April 11, 2020
‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

India Today's show reported how various madarsa's operators are hiding the headcount of children at a time when social distancing has been deemed as the only way to tackle coronavirus outbreak in India

kavita krishnan slams Rahul Kanwal
Communists Kavita Krishnan lashes out at Rahul Kanwal for calling Madarsas coronavirus hotspots
It has been proven beyond doubts that the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi Nizammudin has put back India’s effort to battle the coronavirus scourge. The Tablighi Jamaat event defied lockdown orders in Delhi as over 3400 people gathered in the Nizamuddin Markaz building ignoring social distancing norms. Since news of the Jamaat congregation, being a coronavirus cluster broke, police have been regularly rounding up Muslims who are still breaching the lockdown by congregating and hiding in various mosques and madrasas in different parts of the country.

India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal hosted an investigative show on how Madarsa’s in India has emerged as the Coronavirus hotspot. Sharing the advertisement of his upcoming show earlier in the day, Rahul Kanwal took to Twitter Friday to say: “India Today TV reality check finds Madrasas in the capital violating national lockdown rules. Kids crammed into small rooms. No social distancing norms followed. Teacher boasts he’s hiding kids from the police. Another claims he’s paid off local police”.

The show reported how various madarsa’s operators are hiding the headcount of children at a time when social distancing has been deemed as the only way to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in India.

This show has not been received well by the communists on Twitter. Communist leader, Kavita Krishnan was particularly irked by Rahul Kanwal for hosting the show which pointed out how:

  • Many madarsa operators are hiding the total number of children.
  • Some madarsa heads said police have no idea while others claim to have bribed them.
  • Children in these madarsas are not following any social distancing norms

Kavita Krishnan took to twitter and posted a video message, where she lashed out at the India Today journalist Saturday calling his journalism worthy of the dustbin, hours even before the show was aired. Reacting to the promo of the show, she said: “This is a message especially for Rahul Kanwal and India Today who are doing a story at 8 tonight on Madarsa Hotspots. This is during a pandemic. This is during an immense human tragedy that we are witnessing today in the world and in India and here is a man calling himself an Indian journalist. This is not journalism. Behind that nice, smooth face that you are in the same category as the Zee News’ and the Republic TVs of the world and that is where you belong. You belong in the dustbin of journalism. This is not journalism, this is hate-mongering. You are a hate monger and history will remember you, history will judge you and will judge each of your colleagues who remain silent”.

She said that it is absolutely shameful to divide the victims of COVID-19 based on religion. She added that why did the Indian government not alert the people about the pandemic. “Instead of asking the government, you are busy grinding your communal acts. Shame on you,” said the communist leader.

Taking a cue from Kavita Krishnan, IndiaSpend.com editor, Samar Halarnkar also called out the India Today journalist. He also did this without watching the show, as it was yet to be broadcast.

Journalist-cum-troll Vidya Krishnan, who is on the forefront of spreading misinformation on India’s fight against coronavirus, alleged that such programs will lead to stigmatization of the community of COVID19 patients.

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has been the epicentre of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus all across India. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus. Dozens of incidents of people who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat hiding in mosques and madrasas have emerged, and many of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

'You belong in the dustbin of journalism': Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

Trichy: Coronavirus positive Tablighi Jamaat members hurl their masks towards healthcare workers inside hospital

Coronavirus positive Tablighi Jamaat members got involved in a heated altercation with hospital staff and threw their masks towards nurses
Haryana under Manohar Lal Khattar held its fort strongly in fight against Coronavirus: The silent but effective fight

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar does not believe in PR campaigns but is an able administrator who knows the ins and outs of public policy
India could have 8.2 lakhs Coronavirus positive cases by April 15 if lockdown and containment were not implemented: Union Health Ministry

Health ministry analysis says India would have 8.2 lakh Coronavirus cases without lockdown and containment, and 1.2 with containment only
West Bengal Doctors Forum writes to Mamata Banerjee asking that Coronavirus data should be genuine, transparent and verifiable

The WB Doctors Forum called for transparency in Coronavirus data when the numbers published by WB govt have come under scanner
Meerut: Police attacked as they seal area where Coronavirus patients were hiding in mosque, 4 including Imam arrested

Police personnel were attacked by locals in Meerut's Jali Kothi when they reached there to seal a part of the area where Coronavirus patients were hiding in a mosque
Did you know that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Tablighi Jamaat had planned a 'fidayeen' attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them 'Sanghis' and accusing...

There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Here, our law works, not Modi's: Muslim neighbours who attacked and killed Revant Singh for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami

Furious Muslim neighbours killed Hindu man Revant Singh in cold blood for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami, the auspicious Hindu festival
