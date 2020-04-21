Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Rana Ayyub declares victory for Ummah, claims PM Modi appealed for communal harmony due to ‘pressure from Islamic countries’

Rana Ayyub is a propagandist, facts do not matter to her. She is claiming victory so that her deluded followers believe the strategy of harassing Hindus is working and the harassment of Hindus continues in the Gulf.

OpIndia Staff

Rana Ayyub claims Narendra Modi appealed to communal harmony due to pressure from Islamic countries
Habitual Fake News Peddler Rana Ayyub appears to be hallucinating in broad daylight. She is labouring under the belief that pressure from Islamic countries is forcing Prime Minister Modi to appeal for communal harmony. On Sunday, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to put up a united front against the Wuhan Coronavirus regardless of our race, religion, caste, creed or other such barriers. It was one of the many appeals to communal harmony he has made over the years.

Rana Ayyub, however, feels that Narendra Modi made the appeal due to pressure from UAE and other Islamic countries. This is the same woman who sees genocide of Muslims where there is none happening. Her belief comes from the recent exhortations against Hindus by some malcontents in the Arabian state in tandem with Muslims living in India.

The Targeted Campaign Against Hindus

In recent times, Muslims and the Left in India have been harassing Hindus in the Middle East to vent out their frustration against the loss of the Muslim Street Veto in India. The Indian Government under the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah refused to give in to the demands of Muslims and the Left to take back the CAA and refused to commit to the junking of the NRC. The continuous barrage of propaganda and incitement to violence resulted in the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in February. However, the CAA is still in force and the NRC could very well be implemented in the future although there are no official discussions underway currently.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As a consequence, Muslims and the Left in India have been horribly frustrated and organized a concerted campaign to target Hindus living in the Middle East. Soon enough, some malcontents in UAE also joined in the charade. Recently, they had also demanded that Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya be sacked for a five-year old tweet. One princess Hend Al Qassimi, who has a history of posting lewd and crass content on the social media platform, has also been quite vocal against Hindus.

Salman Nizami, a Congress leader, meanwhile, is going a bit overboard in his profuse declarations of love for his counterparts in the Gulf. Pakistanis, too, are rejoicing that malcontents in the Gulf have joined hands with Indian Muslims to target Hindus.

Happy Delusions

And now, Rana Ayyub believes that Prime Minister Modi made an appeal for communal harmony due to the pressure created by such malcontents. It is pertinent to note that Islamic countries like Malaysia and Turkey, too, tried to create pressure on India due to its decision to abrogate Article 370 and integrate Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India. Months later, Malaysia is regretting its decision, Turkey lost some deals due to the comments made by wannabe Caliph Erdogan and Kashmiris, meanwhile, are still forced to contend with 2G internet in the time of 4G. And all the while, the ties between Arab countries and India are continuously increasing. Project Ummah has clearly hit a roadblock. And thus, the desperation and the unhinged demonstration of hatred.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Needless to say, these are just false pretensions of victory and confidence one has to maintain in order to convince the adherents to not lose hope at a time when Radical Islam in India has suffered one terrible lost after the other. Rana Ayyub is a propagandist, facts do not matter to her. She is claiming victory so that her deluded followers believe the strategy of harassing Hindus is working and the harassment of Hindus continues in the Gulf. In reality, this could have devastating consequences for the Muslims in India who will have to suffer the social repercussions of Hindus being made to suffer in the Middle East.

