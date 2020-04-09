Tablighis were comfortable to perform toilet functions in public view – book by Malaysian author reveals

Malaysian author Farish A. Noor in his book Islam on the Move reveals that the Tablighi Jamaatis who live in the markaz are so comfortable to perform their toilet functions like urinating and excreting in full view of others as the ‘shame about their bodies’ was eradicated. Excerpts shared by Delhi University Professor Abhinav Prakash on microblogging site Twitter revealed habits of the Tablighi Jamaatis while in the markaz.

Excerpt of the book Islam on the Move

Apparently, the design of Tablighi toilet at markaz provides an all-seeing view whatever is going on in the toilet area. This would enable the Tablighis to ‘monitor and correct’ the behaviour of their Tablighi brothers. Such urinating in full public view ensured that the Tablighis would urinate while squatting instead of standing up as sitting down is the ‘proper way’ to urinate as per Sunnah.

Open toilets also ensured ‘unwanted incidents’ like homosexual acts or masturbation do not take place inside the markaz. Homosexuality is condemned in Islam and masturbation is haraam in Islam. Hence, as per the author’s observations, since Tablighi Jamaatis are comfortable with excreting and urinating in public view, perhaps that is the reason they are running amok naked, as has been alleged.

Columnist and national security affairs analyst Divya Kumar Soti also shared on social media that the Sunnah, the social and legal custom in Islam, directs Muslims to spit to ward off satan (or the devil, who resides in toilets as stated above) when he tries to interfere in their religious practices.

Everyone is wondering why Tablighis in isolation are spitting so much? Well! Their theology directs them to spit to ward off Satan's interference in their religious practices like offering namaz. Presently, they are being stopped from congregating for namaz due to Corona. Hence. pic.twitter.com/IfZOxTVBiE — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) April 7, 2020

Maulana Saad, the chief of Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat had told the attendees that coronavirus is a conspiracy. Hence, many of the attendees believe that the government is taking healthy Muslims and killing them. The government has prohibited large gatherings in religious places like temples and mosques and hence the ‘satan’ is prohibiting them from practicing their religious practice, i.e. offering namaaz in mosque. Hence, the ‘satan’ healthcare workers are at the receiving end of the wrath of Tablighi Jamaatis who are spitting on them.

The Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat, which was attended by thousands of Muslims from India and abroad last month, has emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus in India with maximum positive cases being traced to the markaz. After the attendees were taken to quarantine centre, reports had emerged that the attendees misbehaved with nurses, healthcare and sanitation workers, police and even excreted in the corridor.