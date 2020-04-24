A political activist and author from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Amjad Ayub Mirza has claimed that Syed Sameer Bukhari, terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s top henchman, who was recently arrested in Bagh city of PoK for running a prostitution ring on April 22, was running it in the name of a blood bank.

Bukhari runs the Al-Mahfiz Foundation, a subsidiary of the JuD, a banned terrorist organisation headed by Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Accusing Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) of a running a sex racket in PoK and supplying women to Pakistani military generals and jihadis, and referring to the recent arrest of Hafiz Saeed’s close aide Syed Sammer Bukhari the activist said: “It is not a surprise to me that this revelation has come forward because JuD is supplying our daughters and sisters as prostitutes to the Pakistani military officers who visit Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) or those who are stationed in the region.”

He added, that the women are also trafficked for the gratification of those jihadi commanders who come back from their training or missions in PoK. Mirza added, “Now, Syed Sameer Bukhari has been arrested only because there was a video in which he was shown in a compromising position with more than one woman. Had this video not come out on social media and gone viral god knows who would have the courage to arrest this ‘gentleman’.”

According to ANI, the police arrested Syed Sameer Bukhari a day after a video of him in a compromising position with women visiting his office in Bagh city of PoK went viral on social media.

The JuD, which projects itself as the protector of Kashmiris have been known for a while to be engaged in sex and drug racketing. Sameer Bukhari’s arrest by the local police has exposed the group as yet another criminal gang operating in PoK and other parts of Pakistan.