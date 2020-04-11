Ever since the Wuhan Coronavirus had hit the world, one very worrying aspect of this has been TikTok videos by Muslim youths promoting to defy all norms to avoid getting or spreading the virus, and claiming that religious Muslims will not be infected by it. Thousands of videos were posted on the popular video sharing app TikTok where Muslims had made various claims like the Coronavirus is the NRC of Allah, that if one prays to Allah regularly then the virus can’t attack them etc.

One such user, Sameer Khan, had posted a similar video, where he had mocked the use of masks, claiming that a he does not need a piece of cloth to protect himself. In the video that he had uploaded few weeks ago, when someone from background asks why he is not wearing to protect from virus, he had answered, ‘what is there to trust on a piece of cloth, if you want to have trust, have it on the God’.

MP: TikTok user Samir Khan who mocked face mask in video tests positive for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/XVoAWBMoww — Akash Modani (@akash_modani) April 11, 2020

But now he has posted a video, wearing a mask on his face and cap on head, lying in a hospital bed, telling that times are bad for him.

In another video, Sameer, who uses the user name Sameer King on the app, informed that he would not be able to post TikTok videos because doctors have told him that he has coronavirus. He asked his fans to keep supporting him and pray for him.

According to reports, Sameer is the first Covid-19 patient in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, who was tested positive yesterday. 25-year-old Sameer was initially isolated at the TB Hospital in Sagar two days ago when he had symptoms of Coronavirus. After the report from AIIMS Bhopal said that he has Covid-19, he has been admitted at the Covid Hospital of the Bundelkhand Medial College.

After his report came positive, Sagar administration ordered to seal the entire area, and people who came in contact with him are being monitored. According to authorities, Sameer is at present stable and there is no cause for worry. It is suspected that he got the infection at a hospital in Jabalpur, which he had visited a few days ago where his sister was admitted for delivery.