Friday, April 10, 2020
Home News Reports Telangana: Two youths, Ameeruddin and Mohiuddin, arrested for launching attack on police constable with...
CrimeNews Reports

Telangana: Two youths, Ameeruddin and Mohiuddin, arrested for launching attack on police constable with lathis in Chandrayangutta

At a time when the policemen are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, several mobs have launched attacks on them ever since lockdown was announced across the country.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Image Source: Siasat
42

The Telangana police arrested two youths on Wednesday for launching an attack on police constable at Chandrayangutta after an argument. According to reports, on Sunday evening, constable P Praveen Kumar was present at the State Bank of India customer service point on his duty, where he was reportedly attacked by the two youths with a lathi. The suspects had attacked the constable and fled from the spot.

The suspects identified as Shaik Mohammed Ameeruddin (21), a mechanic, and Shaik Saif Mohiuddin (24), an electrician, are residents of Gulshan Iqbal Colony in Chandrayangutta.

Both of them have been arrested now, said Rudra Bhaskar, Station House Officer Chandrayangutta.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the reports, the issue started around 3 pm when Ameeruddin went to SBI customer service point along with his grandmother to withdraw pension of Rs 500. While Ameeruddin was standing on the road after parking his vehicle, Praveen came to the spot on his motorcycle and they got into an altercation.

Read: Bhagalpur, Bihar: Muslim youth pelt stones and open fire at Police after being asked to go home on Shab-e-Barat

Later, Ameeruddin returned to the place along with his friend and hit the policeman with a lathi resulting in bleeding injuries. The constable was shifted to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh where he is undergoing treatment.

At a time when the policemen are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, several mobs have launched attacks on them ever since lockdown was announced across the country.

Just yesterday, a video had now gone viral in which it was seen a group of 5 men, including one minor assaulting police officers at Annabhau Sathe junction near the District Collector’s office in the city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Read: Hindpiri, Ranchi: Sanitation workers refuse to disinfect the area after residents spit at them, throw spit-ridden 10 rupees notes at them

Police personnel were deployed in the area to check on people who were deliberately violating lockdown guidelines or out on a joy ride in their private vehicles. When the cops stopped a two-wheeler for persons going triple-seat, the trio began arguing with the police. The Muslim mob then snatched the stick and resorted to brutally assaulting the cop.

Earlier, two men identified as Tajuddin and Kutubuddin who had brutally thrashed two policemen for stopping them for breaching a check post during the nationwide lockdown were arrested by the Bengaluru police on March 26. Reportedly, the accused were over-speeding and performing stunts on bikes during the lockdown.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Tablighi Jamaat people were hiding in the forest of Ramgarh, hideout spotted and destroyed

OpIndia Staff -
The police team found a tent with some provisions, which were all destroyed.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Oman-returned coronavirus positive man infects 22 members from own family, Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada sealed off

OpIndia Staff -
Other than Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada are also sealed.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Two youths, Ameeruddin and Mohiuddin, arrested for launching attack on police constable with lathis in Chandrayangutta

OpIndia Staff -
The Telangana police arrested two youths on Wednesday for launching an attack on a police constable at Chandrayangutta after an argument.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan may send Coronavirus infected Muslim men to India via Nepal to spread​ pandemic, says Bihar police: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A letter has been written by Sashatra Seema Bal, warning the Champaran SP and DM of possible attempts made by Pakistan to send infected coronavirus men via Nepal border
Read more
News Reports

Islamists join hands with a UAE ‘journalist’ to ensure that Indian man faces jail for mocking TikTok users claiming Namaz can keep Coronavirus away

OpIndia Staff -
A Dubai based Indian ex-pat Rakesh Kitturmath had posted a comment mocking deluded Muslim TikTok users who claim that offering namaz 5-times a day is enough to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
Opinions

Yes, Nandita Das, there are two Indias that exist – one where the labourers live and the other, from where your father was evicted

Editorial Desk -
About how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted migrant labourers, Nandita Das said that there exists two Indias
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,267FansLike
278,208FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com