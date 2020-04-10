The Telangana police arrested two youths on Wednesday for launching an attack on police constable at Chandrayangutta after an argument. According to reports, on Sunday evening, constable P Praveen Kumar was present at the State Bank of India customer service point on his duty, where he was reportedly attacked by the two youths with a lathi. The suspects had attacked the constable and fled from the spot.

The suspects identified as Shaik Mohammed Ameeruddin (21), a mechanic, and Shaik Saif Mohiuddin (24), an electrician, are residents of Gulshan Iqbal Colony in Chandrayangutta.

Both of them have been arrested now, said Rudra Bhaskar, Station House Officer Chandrayangutta.

According to the reports, the issue started around 3 pm when Ameeruddin went to SBI customer service point along with his grandmother to withdraw pension of Rs 500. While Ameeruddin was standing on the road after parking his vehicle, Praveen came to the spot on his motorcycle and they got into an altercation.

Later, Ameeruddin returned to the place along with his friend and hit the policeman with a lathi resulting in bleeding injuries. The constable was shifted to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh where he is undergoing treatment.

At a time when the policemen are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, several mobs have launched attacks on them ever since lockdown was announced across the country.

Just yesterday, a video had now gone viral in which it was seen a group of 5 men, including one minor assaulting police officers at Annabhau Sathe junction near the District Collector’s office in the city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Police personnel were deployed in the area to check on people who were deliberately violating lockdown guidelines or out on a joy ride in their private vehicles. When the cops stopped a two-wheeler for persons going triple-seat, the trio began arguing with the police. The Muslim mob then snatched the stick and resorted to brutally assaulting the cop.

Earlier, two men identified as Tajuddin and Kutubuddin who had brutally thrashed two policemen for stopping them for breaching a check post during the nationwide lockdown were arrested by the Bengaluru police on March 26. Reportedly, the accused were over-speeding and performing stunts on bikes during the lockdown.