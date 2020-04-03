Friday, April 3, 2020
Watch: UP police to deliver FIRs at doorstep, Muzaffarnagar SSP warns lockdown violators

The SSP also warned that any attempts to tear the FIRs will not be tolerated. And multiple cases will be lodged against repeat offenders.

OpIndia Staff

Muzaffarnagar SSP warns lockdown violators, says FIRs will be home delivered
Representational image picture courtesy: Oneindia
The Uttar Pradesh police will now be delivering the FIRs at the doorstep while maintaining the safety norm of social distancing. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Yadav gave a strong message that FIRs will be lodged against those who will be found violating the lockdown.

He said, “For 8 days, we have been trying to tell you all that the lockdown is only for own safety, but nobody has been paying attention.”

He said that police is putting so much efforts because they know that the coronavirus is a global issue, thousands of casualties have been reported across the world because of this pandemic.

He further added, “now the Muzaffarnagar police will file FIRs if someone is seen violating the lockdown and will be delivering FIRs at doorstep, we will record video evidence of those violating the lockdown and then the FIR will be lodged and sent to home while maintaining the social distancing.”

He also warned that any attempts to tear the FIRs will not be tolerated. And multiple cases will be lodged against repeat offenders.

