Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Home News Reports Bihar: 8% of initial lot samples from migrant workers returned to state tested coronavirus...
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: 8% of initial lot samples from migrant workers returned to state tested coronavirus positive so far, similar patterns in Jharkhand

Over 7.4 lakh migrant workers have returned to Bihar. 8% of the initial lot of samples taken have been found to be coronavirus positive.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Migrant workers returning to respective states take coronavirus tally higer
Migrant Laborers being sanitized Picture courtesy: Deccan Herald
23

651 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the state of Bihar among thousands of migrant laborers who have returned to their native places till Monday. As per estimates, 8% of 8,337 results that have come in so far from the initial lot of 11,800 samples that were taken randomly from 7.4 lakh returnees.

As per a Times of India report, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered the health department to raise testing by 1000 per day. Till now Seven government medical institutions are testing an average of 2,000 samples per day collectively.

Similar pattern in Jharkhand

The same pattern has been reported in neighbouring state Jharkhand. The bulk of new cases emerging in the state are of the migrant labourers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Hazaribagh area was about to be declared as Green zone but hours later a migrant returnee was detected as coronavirus positive. 22 more cases were reported in the same area in a span of a week.

In the Garhwa district of Jharkhand was about to be listed as an Orange zone till May 8. In a single night, 20 people had tested positive. All of them were migrant workers who had arrived from other states.

Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, “With thousands still returning home every day, we do not have the infrastructure to put all of them in institutional quarantine.”

As per reports, the majority of the migrant workers came back from the Red zones of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. The country’s first Shramik special trains brought migrant workers from Hyderabad to Ranchi on May 1. More than 62000 had returned by 52 special trains till 17 May. Another 30000 arrived by bus from the neighbouring states.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronavirus testing, coronavrus Jharkhand

Latest News

News Reports

Zee News anchor Aman Chopra teaches a Maulana a lesson in secularism

OpIndia Staff -
The discussion on Zee News was premised on the recent communal incident in Davanagere wherein Muslim women were hounded for purchasing clothes from a Hindu shop.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist points out that the list of ‘buses’ sent by Priyanka Gandhi to UP includes auto-rickshaws, Congress threatens him with FIR

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress, after suffering yet another humiliation, decided to bully and threaten India TV journalist Sushant Sinha with an FIR for reporting facts pertaining to the Priyanka Gandhi's fake list of buses.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: 8% of initial lot samples from migrant workers returned to state tested coronavirus positive so far, similar patterns in Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -
Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, "With thousands still returning home every day, we do not have the infrastructure to put all of them in institutional quarantine."
Read more
News Reports

Man hangs by balcony railing as he tries to jump off over fight with wife over spiciness in food, rescued by neighbours. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Video of the man hanging from the balcony of his apartment in Ahmedabad's Chandkhela area has now gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

“They demand we stop worshipping Hindu deities and worship only Babasaheb”, says a Dalit family alleging attack by Bhim Army members in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
The Dalit family alleged that Bhim Army entered the temple and asked to remove the saffron flag bearing an image of Bajrang Bali
Read more
Political History of India

The Tragedy of 19 May 1961: When 11 Bengalis lost their lives for their mother tongue

avisheksen07 -
The significance of the 19th day of May 1961 is probably as alien a concept to the modern-day Bengali of Kolkata, as civilization is to a Vandal.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more

Connect with us

226,890FansLike
341,555FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com