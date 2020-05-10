Journalist Deepak Chaurasia has filed two separate FIRs with Gautam Buddha Nagar over threats he has been receiving for reportage on Palghar Sadhu lynching as well as Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad. Chaurasia took to microblogging site Twitter to share the copies of the FIRs.

Deepak Chaurasia filed an FIR (image courtesy: screenshot of FIR copy shared by Chaurasia)

In first FIR, Chaurasia talks about incessant threats he has been receiving over phone since past few days. “Most of these threats are from Maharashtra. I have done a few shows on the Palghar Sadhu lynching. My channel News Nation has been trying to highlight the Palghar Sadhu lynching over the past few days. Following this, I have been receiving threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages,” Chaurasia mentions in his FIR. He further added that ever since he tweeted in support of Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami who was attacked by Youth Congress workers for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence, the intensity of threats have increased.

In second FIR, Chaurasia says that he has been getting threats because of the reportage of Tablighi Jamaat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Journalists threatened for questioning Congress and Islamists

Recently, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked by two Youth Congress workers hours after he questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching. Sonia Gandhi’s party, Congress, is currently in power in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena and NCP as alliance partners. Following the criticism, Goswami was attacked by Congress leaders and supporters on social media with some even urging Congress supporters to take to streets to attack Goswami. Later, an FIR was also filed against Goswami wherein Mumbai Police grilled him for over twelve hours for questioning Sonia Gandhi alias Antonia Maino. Similarly, an FIR was recently registered against Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary for explaining different types of jihad through a flow chart in his TV show.