The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the remaining papers of its Class 10 and 12 board exams. It also said that the board doesn’t agree to give the option to students to write the exam later.

ICSE board also to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams. However, ICSE doesn’t agree to give option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jKTKWbSkj7 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

The exams, which were postponed in view of a nationwide lockdown, had been scheduled to be held between July 1 and 14. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination had given the children appearing for the exams an option to either appear for remaining papers scheduled to be held from July 2 or opt-out.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard 10 and 12 exams in July in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

CBSE class 10 and 12 remaining exams cancelled too

The decision by the ICSE Board comes soon after the CBSE Board declared the cancellation of CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams which was scheduled from July 1 to 15. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the centre and CBSE informed the apex court that the central board will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after conditions are conducive.

Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 have been cancelled, CBSE tells SC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the Court has asked the Centre and the CBSE to issue fresh notifications regarding the class 12 examinations. It has asked the latter to give clarification on the issue of option between internal assessment and exam, the status of state board exams and date of results. The bench will pass its order on the matter on Friday.

The Ministry will also issue a notification in this regard on Friday.

Supreme Court had asked CBSE to consider cancelling exams

On June 17, the Supreme Court of India, while hearing a petition by a parent, told CBSE to consider possibilities to scrap remaining board exam papers of class 10th and 12th. The court suggested allotting marks based on internal assessment.

A three-judge bench, comprising AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjeev Khanna, was hearing a petition filed by a parent Amit Bathla, who requested the court to ask CBSE to scrap remaining exams keeping the present situation in mind. The CBSE was to conduct the remaining exams between 1st July and 15th July.