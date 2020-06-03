Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports RSS worker in Madhya Pradesh was lynched by a Muslim mob for opposing derogatory...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

RSS worker in Madhya Pradesh was lynched by a Muslim mob for opposing derogatory remarks on Sita Mata: Reports

Manoj Phoolmali, the brother of the deceased RSS worker has alleged that the Muslims had targeted Rajesh over the police complaint against them. In the clashes that ensued on May 18, Rajesh, his sister Sheela and a friend had received severe injuries.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajesh Phoolmali was allegedly inched by a Muslim mob for complaining to police against their derogatory Facebook posts against Sita Mata
Image courtesy: Organiser
173

A young RSS worker, Rajesh Phoolmali, 28, was brutally assaulted by a Muslim mob on May 18 after he raised objections over the derogatory post made by them on Sita Mata. As per reports, clashes broke out between the residents of Hapala and Dipala villages in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, injuring 10-11 people from both the sides.

Rajesh Phoolmali was one of the severely injured men in the skirmish that broke out over disparaging remark made against Sita Mata by the other side. Besides, Rajesh, his sister Sheela Phoolmali and friend Pawan Solanki also suffered injuries. While Sheela was admitted in a hospital in Khandwa, Rajesh was rushed to a hospital in Sagar, as he suffered critical head injuries.

Rajesh, his sister Sheela and friend had suffered injuries

Rajesh was later shifted to Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal. As his condition continued to deteriorate the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in New Delhi took cognisance of Rajesh’s worsening health and got him shifted to New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on 21 May. After fighting for life for more than 12 days, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries in Safdarjung hospital on May 31. His dead body was later brought to his native village Khandwa and last rites were performed as per Hindu traditions on June 1.

Rajesh Phoolmali’s sister injured in the clashes(Source: Organiser)

The local administration initially tried to downplay the incident claiming that the clashes erupted between the two communities over a trivial issue of goat grazing. However, the locals in the area alleged that the murder of the RSS worker was a pre-planned conspiracy by the Muslim mob.

Altercation started over derogatory and anti-Hindu posts on Facebook

ASP (City) Khandwa, Seema Alava while talking to OpIndia said an altercation between the two communities over an indecent remark over Sita Mata on Facebook resulted in violent clashes between the members of two community. She further added that a total of 24 accused were identified and 17 of them have already been arrested by the police. Investigations are underway to determine the whereabouts of the remaining 7 accused, she added.

According to an article published in RSS-published Organiser, the RSS worker along with his friends had earlier approached Ramnagar Police Station to file a complaint against the offenders for posting vulgar remarks against Sita Mata. However, no action was taken against the accused.

Rajesh’s brother, Manoj Phoolmali has told Organiser that his brother was killed through a pre-planned strategy by Muslims. “The dispute started on April 22, when a local Muslim had made derogatory remarks against Sita Mata on Facebook. Some men from the Hindu community expressed their strong objection to the post. Later, at the request of a few villagers, my brother went to the Ramnagar police outpost to file a complaint against the offensive post. The police initially refused to file an against the offenders but when Rajesh insisted, they filed an FIR. They initially booked 4-5 Muslims involved in the case but later released them,” Manoj said to Organiser.

The complaint was filed on April 29.

Image Courtesy(Source: Organiser)

Muslims targeted Rajesh over the police complaint, says brother

As per the Organiser report, Manoj further added that the day the Muslim men were released from the jail, they threatened to kill his brother. He claims that the Muslim men caught hold of Rajesh on May 18 and mercilessly thrashed him. Their sister, Sheela was also badly assaulted by the assailants. After fighting for about 2 weeks for his life, Rajesh breathed his last on May 31 in the hospital in New Delhi.

Manoj further claims that the Muslim mob attacked other Hindus in the region as well. “They pelted stones at us. Attacked other Hindus with iron rods and butcher’s knife,” Manoj said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMadhya Pradesh news, Madhya Pradesh video, RSS worker murder

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.
Read more

LGBT Community condemns pride march at Lal Chowk, abandons Pride Kashmir even as radical Muslims give them death threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.

IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder: Charge-sheet by Delhi Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to charge-sheet by Delhi POlice, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

ISIS supporters rejoice at violent riots in America, claiming them to be ‘divine payback for the treatment of Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-ISIS supporters are expressing their joy over the violent riots across several American cities on the Telegram app, says a report.
Read more
News Reports

Community transmission of Coronavirus in Mumbai began before the lockdown was imposed: TISS Researcher

OpIndia Staff -
Researchers from Tata Institute of Social Sciences have said that Coronavirus community transmission in Mumbai started before lockdown
Read more
News Reports

RSS worker in Madhya Pradesh was lynched by a Muslim mob for opposing derogatory remarks on Sita Mata: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
RSS worker Rajesh Phoolmali was critically injured by the Muslim mob in the clashes that erupted on May 18. On May 31, he had succumbed to his injuries in Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau says influential people calling him to ‘sit and talk’ after he filed complaint against Ekta Kapoor on inappropriate sex scene in web...

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday alleging that he is getting calls from several "big people" who are requesting him to talk and solve the issue.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC slams Delhi government for long delays in the cremation of bodies of Coronavirus victims in the city

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government has been receiving flak for fudging data of the number of coronavirus deaths and it unpreparedness in handling the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Farmer ploughing field finds pots with gold and silver ornaments

OpIndia Staff -
As per the New Indian Express report, a total of 25 pieces of ornaments were found in those pots.
Read more
News Reports

LGBT Community condemns pride march at Lal Chowk, abandons Pride Kashmir even as radical Muslims give them death threats

OpIndia Staff -
LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.
Read more
Opinions

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.
Read more

Connect with us

229,372FansLike
360,584FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com