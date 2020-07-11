11 Afghan nationals granted 6-month-visas to stay in India

In the aftermath of the deadly attack on a Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurdwara in Kabul by the Islamic State (IS) terrorists and rise in cases of abduction of minorities, the Indian government has reportedly issued a 6-month long visa to 11 Afghan nationals. As per the report, they are expected to reach the National Capital by Sunday. Reportedly, minorities such as Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan living in a state of vulnerability under the Taliban Regime in the country.

According to a community leader in Kabul, Chhabol Singh, 11 people who have received short term visas include Nidan Singh Sachdeva who was abducted last month and the 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped to be forcefully converted to Islam. Chhabol Singh is a member of the management committee of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Darbar Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Reportedly, the President of the managing committee, Gurnam Singh, revealed that the 6-month visa has also been issued to the families of brothers killed in the gurudwara attack. According to the family members, they did not want to leave their homeland but there was nothing left for them in Afghanistan. They are reportedly hoping for a new start in India. “Our plan is to first evacuate the families of those who lost one or more family members in the terror attack. Our first list has nearly 150 people. More will follow. No one from the Sikh community wants to live here,” he was quoted as saying.

Afghans nationals reach Delhi

According to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the tickets and accommodation were arranged for the 11 Afghan Nationals who are scheduled to reach Delhi via Kam Air flight under Vande Bharat Mission.

As per the report, the decision of the government came in the backdrop of multiple appeals made by the Afghan Sikh community to the Indian embassy. They had also written a letter addressing the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate evacuation after the deadly attack on the Gurudwara.

On Sunday, the first batch of Afghan nationals reached Delhi and received a warm welcome.

Reportedly, the Indian government is fulfilling all necessary formalities to bring the said Afghan nationals to India before Independence Day. The report noted that about 600 Sikhs had applied for such long-term visas to India after the attack on Gurudwara that occurred on March 25 this year and left 27 dead.

A government official informed, “To begin with, over 700 such individuals have been identified and the required formalities are underway to bring them to India before 15 August.” Reportedly, the Afghan minorities who will arrive in India include those who have received security threats and have relatives in India.