Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Home News Reports “Rahul Gandhi is not a doctor”: AgVa co-founder rejects allegations of Made in India...
News Reports
Updated:

“Rahul Gandhi is not a doctor”: AgVa co-founder rejects allegations of Made in India ventilators being substandard, says international vendors trying to sabotage product

Professor Diwakar Vaish also said that the faulty recordings was due to the fact that the ventilator was unique and if they were installed in a wrong manner without keeping AgVa in the loop, then it could have led to faulty readings.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Professor Diwakar Vaish, owner of Agva Company, defended his company's ventilators
AgVa ventilator (Left), Rahul Gandhi (Right)
312

Professor Diwakar Vaish, the owner of AgVa Healthcare that has been manufacturing ventilators amidst the Coronavirus crisis, has said that international actors are trying to sabotage the product manufactured under the Make in India initiative after Rahul Gandhi claimed that the government was procuring ‘substandard’ ventilators from his company.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi

“Rahul Gandhi is not a doctor. He is an intelligent man. He should have done due diligence before making such allegations. He should have consulted doctors. I am ready to give a detailed demonstration in the hospital on any patient,” the professor said.

Professor Diwakar Vaish also said that the faulty recordings was due to the fact that the ventilator was unique and if they were installed in a wrong manner without keeping AgVa Healthcare in the loop, then it could have led to faulty readings. He said that doctors had to be explained and given a demonstration on how to use them.

The professor said, “LNJP Hospital in Delhi did not reject our ventilator. They said our ventilators do not have BIPAP and CPAP. But later they sent us an e-mail confirming that our ventilators have BIPAP and CPAP… As far as Mumbai is concerned, JJ Hospital and St George Hospital got the installation done through a third-party. They did not install it properly. Hence, their doctors could not use it. If you put diesel instead of petrol, what would happen?”

Professor Diwakar Vaisha also demonstrated that the ventilator was working properly. He added, “I would like to say that our ventilator is unique. We need to explain that if not used properly, it will not function. Later when our engineer went, they pointed out two mistakes – FiO2 (Concentration of Oxygen a patient inhales) should be central automatic and NIV should have 100 per cent oxygen.”

He said, “We explained to them that these two are not in this model, but can be upgraded. On May 26, our engineers went. What the hospitals did before that we do not know. I went there on June 30 and gave them a demonstration. It was working. We have a video recording, it is working on patients.”

Professor Diwakar Vaish also said, “We have not made the ventilator overnight. We have been in the market for three years. We have developed this step by step. This ventilator has all parameters that a normal ventilator has…Our ventilators are five to ten times cheaper than normal ventilators. A normal ventilator costs Rs 10-20 lakh.”

He added, “Our ventilator is just Rs 1.5 lakh. In this, international vendor nexus is very strong. Just like when Indian military equipment was indigenised, there was a lot of negative reviews. The same thing is happening here. What a Rs 10 lakh ventilator does, ours is doing for Rs 1.5 lakh. Will international associations, international vendors accept this? That is why they are trying to sabotage.”

Rahul gandhi had tweeted the link of a report by Huffington Post that claimed that the AgVa Healthcare ventilators “fudged” software in the product to hide their poor performance.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsProfessor Diwakar Vaish

Trending now

Media

‘You work to protect Islamist terrorists, you’re anti-Hindu and anti-India’: Read Kapil Mishra’s response to The Quint

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to The Quint journalist, he said that in his personal opinion Quint is anti-India and anti-Hindu and biased against the truth.
Read more
News Reports

Yeh Dil Mange More! Never forget the exemplary bravery of Captain Vikram Batra who attained martyrdom on this day in 1999

OpIndia Staff -
Captain Vikram Batra was only 24 years old when he sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil War
Read more

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

Law OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Entertainment Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.

How Mumbai’s long-awaited dream of IFSC status is nowhere near complete and Gandhinagar secured IFSC status

Opinions Guest Author -
Manmohan Singh announced in 2004 that Mumbai would be turned into Shasnghai. However, that did not happen.

Pakistan: After destroying under construction walls, radical Islamists recite Azan at proposed Hindu temple site

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The plot was allocated by the Islamabad city development authority to the local Hindu community to build a temple, the first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital city.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

Media

‘You work to protect Islamist terrorists, you’re anti-Hindu and anti-India’: Read Kapil Mishra’s response to The Quint

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to The Quint journalist, he said that in his personal opinion Quint is anti-India and anti-Hindu and biased against the truth.
Read more
News Reports

CMO’s link with gold smuggling racket? Kerala CM’s Vijayan’s principal secretary removed after his name comes up in the scandal

Dibakar Dutta -
The opposition has been accusing that Sivasankar had used his influence to help Swapna Suresh, the main accused, escape and facilitated the clearance of the 'diplomatic package' containing the smuggled gold.
Read more
News Reports

Yeh Dil Mange More! Never forget the exemplary bravery of Captain Vikram Batra who attained martyrdom on this day in 1999

OpIndia Staff -
Captain Vikram Batra was only 24 years old when he sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil War
Read more
News Reports

“Rahul Gandhi is not a doctor”: AgVa co-founder rejects allegations of Made in India ventilators being substandard, says international vendors trying to sabotage product

OpIndia Staff -
Professor Diwakar Vaish said that international actors are trying to sabotage the product manufactured under the Make in India initiative.
Read more
News Reports

‘China is not a hostile power’: Former advisor to PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee downplays Chinese aggression, calls campaign to boycott Chinese products ‘stupid’

OpIndia Staff -
Kulkarni even encourages Indians to seek inspiration from China's achievements, amidst the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control.
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Farooq, who turned his school into a launch-pad to attack Hindus during Delhi riots, now under ED scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been informed that Faisal Farooq owns three schools and has numerous properties in Northeast Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Andaman Police to summon American nationals over Missionary John Allen Chau’s death, say he was brainwashed to go to Sentinel Islands

OpIndia Staff -
The DGP of Andaman Police has stated that they are seeking to examine two of Chau's associates under MLAT and are preparing the documents to be routed through the MEA.
Read more
Crime

West Bengal’s ‘chain man’ sentenced to death for rape and murder: Here is all you need to know about the serial killer

OpIndia Staff -
Serial killer Kamruzzaman Sarkar earned the tag of 'chain man' by entering houses posing as an official from electricity department
Read more
Law

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more

Connect with us

235,039FansLike
400,043FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com