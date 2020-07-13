Monday, July 13, 2020
Home News Reports Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement...
News Reports
Updated:

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand. The actor has reportedly walked out of endorsing the Chinese phone Oppo.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Karthik Aryan has dropped a multi-crore deal with Oppo
Actor Kartik Aaryan has dropped a multi-crore deal with a Chinese phone brand, Oppo (courtesy: Instagram)
26

In the midst of the rising voices to boycott Chinese products after the Ladakh standoff, Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand. The actor has reportedly walked out of endorsing the Chinese phone Oppo.

Social media was abuzz with speculations after Karthik Aryan was seen holding an iPhone in his latest Instagram post. Sharing a picture of him clicking the sky the actor wrote: Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud.” Netizens were quick to remark that the Love Aaj Kal actor was using an iPhone and not an Oppo.

CAIT asked celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese brands

Post the Ladakh standoff, where there was a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring more, the “Boycott China” appeal has been on the rise. Last month, the traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had asked celebrities to stop endorsing Chinese brands.

Opining that celebrities must ‘respect the mood of the nation’, Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of CAIT had said: “CAIT will approach various celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, to name a few, and motivate them to give up these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens”.

CAIT had on June 17 called for the boycott of 3000 Chinese products. “If our brave soldiers can fight in the border, even 7 crore Indian traders can also break China’s strength. We have alternatives for these 3000 products right here in India. If we can boycott these products then by December 2021, we can create a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore to China,” said Khandelwal.

Prior to the CAIT appeal, a number of Bollywood stars had taken to Twitter to declare that they will not be using Chinese products as a mark of protest.

Actors attacked by liberals and Islamists for urging people to boycott Chinese products

Interestingly the call to ban the use of Chinese products by actors like Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman, had irked the ‘liberals’, Islamists and Pakistanis, who had attacked the actors for their appeal. Upset with the actors from not speaking against “fascist Modi” and his “atrocities” on Kashmiris and Muslims, the actors were mocked and attacked by ‘liberals’ and the rabid Islamists, who have developed a habit of linking everything with the “atrocities” on Kashmiris and Muslims at the hands of PM Modi.

Confirming that it had been receiving complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have a location outside India, the Modi Government had on June 29, imposed a ban on a slew of Chinese apps including TikTok as being a threat to national security.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKarthik Aryan drops Oppo

Trending now

News Reports

AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

Jhankar Mohta -
Calling her a "Sanghi", the fellow AMU students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity
Read more
News Reports

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter
Read more

Secret meetings, plan of action and riots: How Safoora Zargar and others are intertwined in the murder of Ratan Lal during Delhi riots

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
Name of Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar appears multiple times in Ratan Lal murder chargesheet

Google head Sundar Pichai, who studied at IIT Kharagpur, is all set to bring a digital revolution worth Rs 75,000 crore in India: Read...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google, headed by Sundar Pichai, pitches in to help bring about a digital revolution in India

A tribute to Tapan Ghosh: The firebrand leader who helped Muslim women marry their Hindu lovers and secure a happy ending to their love...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindutva Icon of West Bengal, Tapan Ghosh, passed away on Sunday, days after he was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Jagan and Himanta Biswa: How Congress ignored key regional leaders and eventually lost those states

Politics Jhankar Mohta -
Choosing loyalists over popularity and calibre has cost Congress dearly. Losing key regional leaders has decimated the party to ruins in many states.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Opinions

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
News Reports

AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

Jhankar Mohta -
Calling her a "Sanghi", the fellow AMU students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity
Read more
Opinions

The death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy shows that no opposition political leader is safe in West Bengal

K Bhattacharjee -
BJP MLA in West Bengal, Debendra Nath Roy, was found hanging in public on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Why ‘liberal’ hate against Amitabh Bachchan for getting admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus makes no sense at all

Jinit Jain -
A bevy of perverse liberals took to Twitter to denounce Amitabh Bachchan after he got Coronavirus, claiming it to be a "privilege of rich" and accusing him of needlessly occupying a hospital bed
Read more
News Reports

London: Indian diaspora, PoK activists and Iranian diaspora protest outside the Chinese embassy over ‘expansionist policies’

OpIndia Staff -
Demonstrators were heard singing the Indian National Anthem 'Jan Gan Maan' and the Indian National song, 'Vande Mataram' at the protest site.
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
News Reports

Gehlot’s last ‘resort’? Congress moves MLAs to Jaipur hotel, Pilot claims Rajasthan govt has lost majority

OpIndia Staff -
Reports claimed that 107 MLAs, including some independents, were present at the CM's residence. Congress has moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur.
Read more
Crime

In touch with ISIS recruiters since 2015: NIA arrests 2 Islamic State terrorists in Pune planning to carry out terror attacks in India

OpIndia Staff -
The duo arrested by the NIA were involved in promoting and propagating ISIS and their activities in India
Read more
Politics

CPI(M) bats openly for ‘Urban Naxals’, including a convicted Maoist, demands their immediate release on grounds of health

OpIndia Staff -
The polit bureau of the CPI(M) has demanded the immediate release of dreaded 'Urban Naxals' on health grounds.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter
Read more

Connect with us

235,868FansLike
406,012FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com