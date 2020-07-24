Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala: High Court refuses anticipatory bail, 'activist' Rehana Fathima to approach SC over controversial...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: High Court refuses anticipatory bail, ‘activist’ Rehana Fathima to approach SC over controversial video case

The Thiruvalla police of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala had booked Rehana Fathima, under the Juvenile Justice Act and section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) for non-bailable offences.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Kerala: Rehana Fathima to approach SC after HC denies anticipatory bail
Kerala Activist Rehana Fathima
3

On Friday, the Kerala High Court reportedly dismissed the anticipatory bail of ‘activist’ Rehana Fathima after she was booked for posting offensive social media video of minor children drawing on her naked body. As per reports, she has now decided to move to the apex court.

As per a report in Mathrubhumi, Fathima has informed that she is hoping for a ‘favourable judgment’ from the Supreme court. Meanwhile, she has also asked the state government to clarify its position on the said issue. The activist claimed that court verdicts are influenced by public opinion and that the phenomenon must change. “I hope to get a favourable judgment from the court. Law cannot always be favourable to a section of people. It is the same for everyone,” she concluded. Rehana Fathima emphasised that everyone has the responsibility of earning their own rights.

Reportedly, she has accused the State government of trying to save its face, amidst the raising debate surrounding the morality behind using minor children for painting on a naked body. Fathima alleged that the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan is ready to ‘sacrifice anyone and everyone’ and that it was a repetition of the government’s past track record. As per the reports, the government has asked the Kerala High Court to dismisses her anticipatory bail. It argued that people don’t have the rights to engage in ‘whatsoever activity’ with people, including their children, under the pretext of ‘art’. The Kerala government has also asked the court to take cognizance of the activist’s past actions.

‘Body painting’ gets Rehana Fathima in jail

Earlier, the Thiruvalla police of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala had booked Rehana Fathima, under the Juvenile Justice Act and section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) for non-bailable offences. On June 19, she took to her youtube channel to post a 2:00 minute video where she was seen lying on the bed wearing only a pair of red shorts, while her children painted on her naked torso. She also uploaded the same on her Facebook page with hashtag #BodyArtPolitics. According to Rehana, the video was made to reiterate that women need to be open about sex and their bodies in a society where sex and nudity are taboo.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKerala news, Kerala cases, Rehana Fathima news

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: No, Govt of India is not selling 3 Khadi masks for Rs 999

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, several social media users took to Twitter to share images of an advertisement put out by a certain seller, who claims to be selling three Khadi masks for Rs.999.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Municipal officials barricade residences of coronavirus patients by nailing tin sheets on doors, removes it after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials nailed tin sheets on the doors of two residences in Bengaluru after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.

Body of Hindu saint found hanging from tree in temple premises in UP, locals allege he was murdered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Body of Balayogi Satyendra Anand Saraswati Maharaj found hanging from a tree in Veer Baba temple premises in Sultanpur in UP

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kerala: High Court refuses anticipatory bail, ‘activist’ Rehana Fathima to approach SC over controversial video case

OpIndia Staff -
In June, Fathima had stirred up controversy after she posted a Facebook video where her minor children were painting on her naked body.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: No, Govt of India is not selling 3 Khadi masks for Rs 999

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, several social media users took to Twitter to share images of an advertisement put out by a certain seller, who claims to be selling three Khadi masks for Rs.999.
Read more
News Reports

Two girls get trapped in raging Pench river in Madhya Pradesh while taking selfies, rescued by police and locals

OpIndia Staff -
A video of two girls being trapped at the centre of a violently raging Pench river has gone viral on the Internet.
Read more
News Reports

“If we don’t act now CCP will erode our freedom”: Mike Pompeo pitches for a new “alliance of democracies” to tackle China

Jhankar Mohta -
China ripped off our prized intellectual property and trade secrets, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo tears into China
Read more
News Reports

Haryana man Jumma arrested after confessing that he killed his 5 children over the last 5 years

OpIndia Staff -
After bodies of two teenage sisters found in a canal, their father Jumma confesses that he killed them and 3 other children earlier
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Remote villages in Shopian get electricity for the first time with PM’s Soubhagya scheme

OpIndia Staff -
Electricity to these villages has been provided under the central government's Saubhagya Scheme launched by PM Modi in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Municipal officials barricade residences of coronavirus patients by nailing tin sheets on doors, removes it after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
BBMP officials nailed tin sheets on the doors of two residences in Bengaluru after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa staying in Fairmont hotel develops breathing problems, admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress MLA been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city after he complained of breathing problems.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: COVID positive minor girl sexually assaulted by another patient at ITBP facility, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
According to the additional DCP (South district) Parvinder Singh, a case had been registered against the COVID positive duo under the POSCO Act and IPC Section 376.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Fertiliser scam: Agrasain Gehlot, brother of Ashok Gehlot named as a part of smuggling syndicate in DRI and custom department report

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the ED had conducted raids at the premises of Agrasain Gehlot in Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Gujarat in connection to the fertiliser scam.
Read more

Connect with us

237,331FansLike
414,142FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com