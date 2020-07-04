In yet another incident of accidental blast while making bombs in West Bengal, two persons have been killed and five others have been injured after a bomb accidentally exploded while manufacturing bombs at Suti in South Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday night.

According to the reports, the West Bengal police confirmed that two Muslim youth along with few others were involved in making crude bombs when there was an accidental explosion killing two people on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Maharul Sheikh and Taiful Sheikh. The West Bengal police have admitted five injured persons to the local subdivisional hospital. Condition of two of them is said to be critical.

A senior officer of the district police said that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the men were not locals in the area, they were hired and were brought to Suti to make crude bombs. An investigation is on and the police are trying to identify the injured persons.

The police said that the house in which the accused were making the bombs has been severely damaged. One person, whose condition deteriorated, was later shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

The police are now questioning the wife of the house owner in connection with the incident.