Monday, August 17, 2020
Home Social Media Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister's death, says he...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister’s death, says he wants all BJP leaders to suffer painful deaths

From calling him a Nazi, fascist to rejoicing his death, Amit Behere in a series of Tweets continues to spew venom against the deceased BJP minister Chetan Chauhan.

OpIndia Staff
Abusive troll followed by congress, AAP leaders spews venom, celebrates BJP leader's death
Abusive troll Amit Behere (L) former cricketer and BJP leader Chetan Chouhan (R)
151

An abusive and hateful troll, Amit Behere, who has earlier displayed his utmost hate for BJP and the “Sanghis and Bhakts” (a supposedly pejorative used by the Left to demean supporters of the Prime Minister) has taken to Twitter to celebrate UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan’s death.

Chetan Chauhan, a former cricketer who was serving as the minister of Sainik welfare, home guards, and civil security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, succumbed to COVID-19 related complications at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday.

Soon after condolences for the UP minister started pouring in, Amit Behare posted a terribly hateful comment saying that he was glad that the BJP leader died. He even went a step ahead and wished death for all “BJPians”. “I just hope they suffer for days before doing us a favour and stopping breathing”, wrote Behere adding that he was happy “Chauhan, Parrikar, Jaitley” all are dead.

This troll, who is followed by many official functionaries of Congress like Sanjay Jha and Aam Admi Party, journalists with various publications including Barkha Dutt’s MoJo, the self-proclaimed fact-checking website Alt News’ co-founder, Harsh Mandar, and many other ‘secular-liberals’ did not stop here. In his subsequent Tweet, Behere also gave reasons as to why he is celebrating Chauhan’s death. He stated that he prefers if people evolve but he loves it when “fascist a**holes die”.

- Advertisement -

He further stated that he will celebrate every ‘Nazi’ death.

From calling him a “Nazi” to a “fascist” to rejoicing his death, Amit Behere in a series of Tweets, continues to spew venom against the BJP minister Chetan Chauhan.

Amit Behere and his despicable conduct in the past

Well, Amit Behere’s vile and despicable conduct is something which has been on display all too often. He is the same troll, who wanted the “Sanghis to be thrown in the gutter”. In January this year, Behere, who got triggered by an individual calling his 90-year-old maternal grandfather a “proud Bhakt”, took to Twitter to comment that when his 90-year-old grandfather dies, he should “throw him in the gutter” and he should tell his kids why he threw him in the gutter.

An older tweet by Defence Analyst Abhijit Iyer Mitra had also exposed this troll for the venom he harbours. In the screenshots posted by Iyer, Behara was seen hoping for a slow, painful death for leaders like Arun Jaitley. He had also spoken about how he would celebrate those deaths.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter news, coronavirus death, UP minister death
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Read more
Social Media

Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Read more

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan draws ire for meeting Turkish First Lady amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Ergogan.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Farmer thrashed, Lalitpur police initiates action against cop, orders probe

OpIndia Staff -
Lalitpur police stated that action has been initiated against the accused cop and a probe has been ordered.
Read more
Culture and History

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister’s death, says he wants all BJP leaders to suffer painful deaths

OpIndia Staff -
The habitual troll is followed by many Congress and AAP official functionaries, along with many so-called 'journalists' and 'activists' who identify as 'secular-liberals'.
Read more
Politics

‘Sanghi snake’: Liberals and Islamists slam Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for claiming anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests were sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals and Islamists slammed the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were BJP-sponsored
Read more
Social Media

Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Read more
Social Media

Meet the Odisha MP who had prayed to Maa Durga to make him ‘look like Salman Khan’

OpIndia Staff -
Kendrapara MP and BJD leader Anubhav Mohanty is still waiting for '1 like' from Salman Khan.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Politics

‘Remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra when he visited Konark Temple,’ BJD MP warns Odisha TV

OpIndia Staff -
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has warned Odisha TV and asked them to remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
432,216FollowersFollow
304,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com