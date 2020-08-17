An abusive and hateful troll, Amit Behere, who has earlier displayed his utmost hate for BJP and the “Sanghis and Bhakts” (a supposedly pejorative used by the Left to demean supporters of the Prime Minister) has taken to Twitter to celebrate UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan’s death.

Chetan Chauhan, a former cricketer who was serving as the minister of Sainik welfare, home guards, and civil security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, succumbed to COVID-19 related complications at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday.

Soon after condolences for the UP minister started pouring in, Amit Behare posted a terribly hateful comment saying that he was glad that the BJP leader died. He even went a step ahead and wished death for all “BJPians”. “I just hope they suffer for days before doing us a favour and stopping breathing”, wrote Behere adding that he was happy “Chauhan, Parrikar, Jaitley” all are dead.

This troll, who is followed by many official functionaries of Congress like Sanjay Jha and Aam Admi Party, journalists with various publications including Barkha Dutt’s MoJo, the self-proclaimed fact-checking website Alt News’ co-founder, Harsh Mandar, and many other ‘secular-liberals’ did not stop here. In his subsequent Tweet, Behere also gave reasons as to why he is celebrating Chauhan’s death. He stated that he prefers if people evolve but he loves it when “fascist a**holes die”.

He further stated that he will celebrate every ‘Nazi’ death.

From calling him a “Nazi” to a “fascist” to rejoicing his death, Amit Behere in a series of Tweets, continues to spew venom against the BJP minister Chetan Chauhan.

Amit Behere and his despicable conduct in the past

Well, Amit Behere’s vile and despicable conduct is something which has been on display all too often. He is the same troll, who wanted the “Sanghis to be thrown in the gutter”. In January this year, Behere, who got triggered by an individual calling his 90-year-old maternal grandfather a “proud Bhakt”, took to Twitter to comment that when his 90-year-old grandfather dies, he should “throw him in the gutter” and he should tell his kids why he threw him in the gutter.

An older tweet by Defence Analyst Abhijit Iyer Mitra had also exposed this troll for the venom he harbours. In the screenshots posted by Iyer, Behara was seen hoping for a slow, painful death for leaders like Arun Jaitley. He had also spoken about how he would celebrate those deaths.