Monday, August 10, 2020

Rajasthan: Muslim auto driver was thrashed by drunk miscreants for tobacco and money, communal angle not confirmed by police

OpIndia Staff -
“Mumbai gave him prosperity, not Bihar”: Sanjay Raut attacks Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, throws mud on deceased actor’s father

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut said that Bihar govt should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was a Mumbaikar
Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Mocking Dalit leaders Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale shielding Tablighi Jamaat: How liberal media betrays its bigotry

K Bhattacharjee -
Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and was subjected to mockery.
Ahead of peace talks, Afghanistan assembly approves release of 400 Islamic terrorists of Taliban

OpIndia Staff -
Afghanistan assembly Loya Jirga approved release of 400 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture ahead of peace talks
Coronavirus recoveries in India cross 15 lakh mark

The coronavirus recoveries in India has crossed the 15 lakh mark.

As per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Chinese virus infection is currently concentrated in about 10 states which contribute to over 80% of new cases. Of total 22 lakh coronavirus cases, over 5 lakh confirmed cases are from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Over 44,000 people have succumbed to the illness.

OpIndia Staff -
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 22 lakh mark.
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress ‘interim’ President

OpIndia Staff -
Even as her tenure comes to an end, Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim President of Congress as the party has not yet elected a full-time party president.
Aamir Khan resumes filming of movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Rajasthan: 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees including five children die in Jodhpur

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindu refugees who had come from Sindh province were found dead in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Amit Shah’s COVID19 test not yet conducted, say MHA officials

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that Home Minister has tested negative for coronavirus.
