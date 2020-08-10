Coronavirus recoveries in India cross 15 lakh mark

The coronavirus recoveries in India has crossed the 15 lakh mark.

India's #COVID19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark. Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/0sYYaolYoC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

As per Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Chinese virus infection is currently concentrated in about 10 states which contribute to over 80% of new cases. Of total 22 lakh coronavirus cases, over 5 lakh confirmed cases are from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Over 44,000 people have succumbed to the illness.