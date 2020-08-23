Sunday, August 23, 2020
Punjab: One Khalistani sympathiser arrested from Amritsar for performing prayers at Golden Temple for ‘Referendum 2020’

'Sikh for Justice's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had announced a $5000 reward for people organising such prayers at Akal Takht and $500 for performing them at any other gurdwaras.

OpIndia Staff
Referendum 2020 prayers at Golden Temple/ Representative Image
The Punjab Police has arrested one Khalistani terror sympathiser from the Golden Temple complex after he allegedly organised prayers for the Referendum 2020, reports India Today.

According to the reports, Khalistani terror sympathiser Gurmeet Singh also shot a video of the prayer he organised at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. Reportedly, Singh organised prayers after the pro-Khalistan group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) had claimed that it would offer $5000 to anyone performing prayers for Khalistan at Akal Takht on August 23.

In an attempt to attract Sikhs into performing prayers for Khalistan cause and garner support for ‘Referendum 2020’, Sikh for Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had announced a $5000 reward for people organising such prayers at Akal Takht and $500 for performing them at any other gurdwaras.

Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, works as a Sikh preacher (granthi), confessed to the police that he was promised $5000 by Pannu if prayer is held for Khalistan at the Golden Temple.

Earlier too, the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had offered money to lure people to support Referendum 2020. He had also offered air tickets and jobs at Khalistani events organised in foreign countries.

The Khalistani terrorists had also claimed to have offered money to coronavirus patients in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. In the past, he also tried to radicalise Sikh soldiers by offering them full salary and additional Rs 5000 for deserting the Indian Army.

What is the Sikh Referendum – 2020?

Sikh Referendum-2020 is a separatist movement being planned by US-based radical group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in support of a separate state of Khalistan. The pro-Khalistani movement is supported and funded by the terrorist state of Pakistan in a hope that this movement will create instability in Punjab in India, which shares a border with Pakistan.

The referendum asks Sikhs living across the world to build a consensus in favour of Khalistan and sign a declaration for the formation of a sovereign and independent country in “India-occupied Punjab” on the basis that Sikhs are the indigenous people of Punjab and have a historical homeland, are a separate religion and have the right to self-determination.

Pakistan’s spy agency ISI is reportedly instigating the Sikhs based out of Europe and America against India after failing to penetrate their agenda in Punjab. The Pakistan spy agency has been attempting to exploit the unsuspecting Sikhs to push its agenda and achieve its nefarious designs against India.

However, in a big blow to Pakistan sponsored Khalistani movement, the government of India has banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for its separatist agenda. The government banned this organisation under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

